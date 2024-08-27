Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child

ASOTIN — A 48-year-old Clarkston woman is facing a felony charge after her pit bull bit a 2-year-old girl in the head and hand.

Jeni V. Arbuckle was arrested by Clarkston police Thursday on the 900 block of Second Street after the child was taken to the emergency room. A black and white dog named Raven allegedly attacked the girl, according to court documents. The incident was unprovoked.

Police were informed that this is not the first time the girl has been bitten by the dog. In veterinarian records obtained during the investigation, the dog was listed as easily excitable with a warning on the chart in capital letters: “CAUTION! NEEDS MUZZLE.”

The girl was treated at TriState Health for three lacerations to the back of her head and several cuts to her hand. The lacerations required stitches, and she was covered in blood when she arrived at the emergency room, according to the probable-cause affidavit.