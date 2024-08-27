Sections
Local NewsJanuary 24, 2025

Dog owner arrested after pit bull bites child

Felony “dangerous dog” charge filed in Asotin County

Kerri Sandaine

ASOTIN — A 48-year-old Clarkston woman is facing a felony charge after her pit bull bit a 2-year-old girl in the head and hand.

Jeni V. Arbuckle was arrested by Clarkston police Thursday on the 900 block of Second Street after the child was taken to the emergency room. A black and white dog named Raven allegedly attacked the girl, according to court documents. The incident was unprovoked.

Police were informed that this is not the first time the girl has been bitten by the dog. In veterinarian records obtained during the investigation, the dog was listed as easily excitable with a warning on the chart in capital letters: “CAUTION! NEEDS MUZZLE.”

The girl was treated at TriState Health for three lacerations to the back of her head and several cuts to her hand. The lacerations required stitches, and she was covered in blood when she arrived at the emergency room, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The pit bull was taken into quarantine for 10 days. Arbuckle was transported to the Asotin County Jail.

Arbuckle was charged with a dangerous dog felony because of the extent of the injuries and the dog’s history of biting, police said. Felony charges for a dog bite are not typical, but authorities said this case warrants it. Arbuckle denied any past biting experiences between the child and Raven.

Attorney Joseph Schumacher was appointed to represent Arbuckle at her bond hearing Friday morning. Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young is handling the case for the state.

Arbuckle’s bond was set at $5,000, and her arraignment was set for Feb. 3 in Asotin County Superior Court. The dangerous dog charge is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

