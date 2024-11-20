Sections
Local NewsNovember 20, 2024

‘Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache’

Kerri Sandaine
Monte Renzelman
Monte Renzelman

ASOTIN — Asotin Police Chief Monte Renzelman issued a reminder Tuesday about protecting packages delivered to porches and doorsteps over the next few weeks.

“Don’t let your holiday spirit turn into a holiday headache,” Renzelman said. “With just a little caution and mindfulness, we can all help prevent Grinch-like acts and ensure that packages arrive in the hands of their rightful owners.”

To help protect packages, it’s important to track deliveries and retrieve them as soon as they arrive, the police chief said. Amazon boxes sitting on a porch are often a target for thieves, especially during the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Scheduling deliveries for a specific drop-off time is a good option, Renzelman said, because it allows online shoppers to make sure they are home when their purchases arrive. Another tip is requiring a signature upon receipt, which ensures unattended packages are not piling up.

Security devices, such as doorbell cameras, can provide helpful evidence if a theft occurs, the chief said. Police often use the footage to identify culprits during investigations.

Social media posts about porch pirates have also helped people become more alert to what’s happening in residential areas. Law enforcement officials use social media to spread awareness and garner tips.

Renzelman said neighbors can assist one another by coordinating deliveries and keeping an eye out for people lurking around porches or following delivery trucks.

“If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to local authorities,” he said in a news release.

In-store pickup is another tool to thwart package thieves, the chief said. If the option is available, shoppers may want to go directly to the retailer and skip the shipping and potential to get ripped off.

The holiday season is a busy time for delivery services, but it unfortunately attracts “opportunistic, modern-day Grinches who may be lurking nearby, waiting to snatch up your deliveries,” Renzelman said.

Following his recommended safety tips may prevent a lot of frustration.

“Let’s work together to keep our community safe this holiday season,” the chief said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

