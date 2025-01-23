Driver of vehicle in Clarkston car crash arrested

ASOTIN — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Clarkston car crash was allegedly fleeing from a police stop when his Dodge Durango collided with a pickup-truck at Sixth and Libby streets on Tuesday.

Jeremiah J.A. Willis, 31, is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special endangerment allegation, driving while license suspended, and a hit-and-run with property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.

According to court documents, a Clarkston police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for expired tabs, and the Durango accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, and failed to stop at Sixth and Libby, police said.

At the same time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Elaine F. Nagle, 79, of Asotin, was southbound on Sixth Street. The Durango allegedly struck the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles.