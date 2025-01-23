Driver of vehicle in Clarkston car crash arrested

ASOTIN — The driver of a vehicle involved in a Clarkston car crash was allegedly fleeing from a police stop when his Dodge Durango collided with a pickup-truck at Sixth and Libby streets on Tuesday.
Jeremiah J.A. Willis, 31, is in custody of the Asotin County Jail on charges of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle with a special endangerment allegation, driving while license suspended, and a hit-and-run with property damage. His bond was set at $50,000.
According to court documents, a Clarkston police officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop for expired tabs, and the Durango accelerated and failed to yield. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 50 mph in a 25 mph speed zone, and failed to stop at Sixth and Libby, police said.
At the same time, a Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Elaine F. Nagle, 79, of Asotin, was southbound on Sixth Street. The Durango allegedly struck the truck, causing significant damage to both vehicles.
Willis is accused of fleeing on foot before being arrested by Officer Devin Webber. A 29-year-old female passenger in the Durango was uninjured, and Nagle was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Willis also was taken to TriState Health for evaluation before being transported to the jail.
In addition to the eluding and collision-related charges, Willis had an outstanding felony warrant, according to the probable-cause affidavit. When questioned by police, Willis said he was headed to his parent’s home in Asotin.
Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and attorney Nick Ward is representing the defendant. Willis will be arraigned in Asotin County Superior Court on Feb. 3.
