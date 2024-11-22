Sections
Local NewsNovember 22, 2024

Festival of Trees returns for 40th year

The 40th annual Festival of Trees, a fundraiser organized by the TriState Health Foundation, is underway at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge east of Lewiston.

Community Day is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. On display will be 13 decorated trees, and visitors can enjoy holiday music and treats, and there will be opportunities to take photos with Santa’s favorite helper, Mrs. Pockets. There will be mini-trees, Golden Grove trees and wreaths that will be available for purchase via an online auction that ends at 10 p.m. today. There is no cost to attend the session today.

The Festival of Trees Gala is planned for 5:00-11 p.m. Saturday, when the 13 decorated trees and other other items will be available for purchase. That event has sold out.

The three-day event got underway Thursday with the Memorial Tree of Lights Remembrance Ceremony as an opportunity to celebrate loved ones during the holiday season.

The festival helps fund the Clarkston hospital.

