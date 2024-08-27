Fifty years of food delivery

The race is on as soon as the Valley Meals on Wheels drivers pick up the hot food and sack lunches at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.

With seven routes operating 365 days a year, the volunteers are committed to delivering the meals on time. After they gather the food at the loading dock around 10:30 a.m., the drivers quickly depart to make sure everyone on their lists is fed in a timely manner.

Now in its 50th year, the program serves homebound, disabled or elderly clients who need the nourishing food and appreciate seeing a friendly face at their doors. Five routes wind through Lewiston and the Orchards, and another two cover downtown Clarkston and the Heights.

“It’s a lot like having a paper route,” said driver Shelly Andrews, of Clarkston. With a Meals on Wheels flag whipping in the wind, her red car zips from house to house. If the recipient isn’t home, Andrews, 59, places the food in a cooler on the porch.

“Most of my clients are single, older people, and I’ve gotten to know them over the years,” she said. “When the heat was off last year, we knocked on every single door, checking on our folks. When a fire recently broke out on 13th Street, I jumped in my car as soon as I saw it in the paper. I knew two of my clients lived next door, and I was so worried about them because they are both in wheelchairs.”

James Boyle, 82, and his 77-year-old wife, Peggy, remember that frightening day. They appreciated the care and concern from Andrews, who regularly delivers meals to their mobile home. Valley Meals on Wheels is more than just food, they said.

Those types of relationships are a significant part of the program, said Dennis Ohrtman, of Lewiston. He was one of the pioneers of Valley Meals on Wheels when it first began a half-century ago at Trinity Lutheran Church.

“It started with a group of us making meals for about six people,” Ohrtman said. “It really started kicking in when we saw so much need. We were peeling potatoes at the church and realized we needed a bigger kitchen. Now we’ve served well over 2 million meals.”

Over the years, Ohrtman said the program expanded to Clarkston and a commercial kitchen was added to the mix to meet the growing demand. A coordinator was hired, and the nonprofit organization now partners with St. Joe’s kitchen for the daily service.

Coordinator Margo Ericson, who has been at the helm for seven years, said about 140 clients receive meals each day. The cost is $4 for hot food or $5 for both warm food and a sack lunch. Close to 200 volunteers are on the list of rotating drivers, but more are always needed, she said.

The retirees waiting at the loading dock on a chilly Wednesday morning were eager to make their deliveries. The routine has become a blessing and a joy, many said.

“I like giving back, and this is really rewarding,” said Scott Winther, 66, of Clarkston.

Interacting with the clients is the best part, added Sam Charles, a 77-year-old Lewiston Orchards retiree. He’s met many fascinating people on his route and enjoys hearing their life stories.