Fifty years of food delivery

The race is on as soon as the Valley Meals on Wheels drivers pick up the hot food and sack lunches at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
With seven routes operating 365 days a year, the volunteers are committed to delivering the meals on time. After they gather the food at the loading dock around 10:30 a.m., the drivers quickly depart to make sure everyone on their lists is fed in a timely manner.
Now in its 50th year, the program serves homebound, disabled or elderly clients who need the nourishing food and appreciate seeing a friendly face at their doors. Five routes wind through Lewiston and the Orchards, and another two cover downtown Clarkston and the Heights.
“It’s a lot like having a paper route,” said driver Shelly Andrews, of Clarkston. With a Meals on Wheels flag whipping in the wind, her red car zips from house to house. If the recipient isn’t home, Andrews, 59, places the food in a cooler on the porch.
“Most of my clients are single, older people, and I’ve gotten to know them over the years,” she said. “When the heat was off last year, we knocked on every single door, checking on our folks. When a fire recently broke out on 13th Street, I jumped in my car as soon as I saw it in the paper. I knew two of my clients lived next door, and I was so worried about them because they are both in wheelchairs.”
James Boyle, 82, and his 77-year-old wife, Peggy, remember that frightening day. They appreciated the care and concern from Andrews, who regularly delivers meals to their mobile home. Valley Meals on Wheels is more than just food, they said.
Those types of relationships are a significant part of the program, said Dennis Ohrtman, of Lewiston. He was one of the pioneers of Valley Meals on Wheels when it first began a half-century ago at Trinity Lutheran Church.
“It started with a group of us making meals for about six people,” Ohrtman said. “It really started kicking in when we saw so much need. We were peeling potatoes at the church and realized we needed a bigger kitchen. Now we’ve served well over 2 million meals.”
Over the years, Ohrtman said the program expanded to Clarkston and a commercial kitchen was added to the mix to meet the growing demand. A coordinator was hired, and the nonprofit organization now partners with St. Joe’s kitchen for the daily service.
Coordinator Margo Ericson, who has been at the helm for seven years, said about 140 clients receive meals each day. The cost is $4 for hot food or $5 for both warm food and a sack lunch. Close to 200 volunteers are on the list of rotating drivers, but more are always needed, she said.
The retirees waiting at the loading dock on a chilly Wednesday morning were eager to make their deliveries. The routine has become a blessing and a joy, many said.
“I like giving back, and this is really rewarding,” said Scott Winther, 66, of Clarkston.
Interacting with the clients is the best part, added Sam Charles, a 77-year-old Lewiston Orchards retiree. He’s met many fascinating people on his route and enjoys hearing their life stories.
Vern Jeffries, 84, of the Lewiston Orchards, said it’s also a humbling experience, especially providing wellness checks to people who may not have any other daily contact.
“One time a lady was on the floor, so you just never know,” Jeffries said. “Overall, it’s been a great experience. You get to meet a lot of their little dogs and pets, and that’s fun, too.”
In the Heights, Andrews wheeled into a familiar driveway along her route. Her parents, Paul and Judy Jubert, were waiting inside. Their hot meal consisted of macaroni and cheese, green beans, chicken and other offerings. The sack lunch included an egg salad sandwich, dessert and fruit.
Shelly pointed out that her morning coffee cost $8 at a java stand, which was more than the price of both meals delivered to her folks.
Sometimes her parents ride along on her delivery route. Paul, 92, a Lewiston Tribune retiree, and wife Judy, 84, said those adventures are as rewarding as receiving the food.
“I really like delivering because we get to meet so many people,” Judy said. “They are just so interesting.”
Ohrtman, who has an impressive list of accomplishments and a lifetime of community service in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, said being on the ground floor of Valley Meals on Wheels is one of the things he’s most proud of.
“It’s been exciting to see it grow, and it’s so meaningful to me,” Ohrtman said. “It’s truly one hand actually giving another person something they truly need.”
The delivery process has also become a family tradition for many drivers.
“Over the past 50 years, all of my kids have helped make deliveries, and now my grandkids go. It’s become extremely expensive,” Ohrtman said with a laugh. “They always want to stop for lunch at a restaurant when we’re done.”
More information on how to volunteer as a driver or receive meals is available by calling (208) 799-5767. Ericson said the crew is typically slammed in the mornings, but all messages will be returned. The email address is valleymeals@aol.com.
“This is a very valuable program that allows many people to stay in their own homes,” Ericson said. “We are always in need of more drivers, and you can volunteer as much or as little as you like. We really appreciate our volunteers and this community.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com. You can follow her on X at @newsfromkerri.