Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 21, 2024

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Nethercutt's question: If Foley's so powerful, why the drawdown?

Challenger blames speaker of the House for overregulation

Michael R. Wickline of the Tribune
George Nethercutt, left, and Tom Foley pose together in October 1994 before a debate at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane.
George Nethercutt, left, and Tom Foley pose together in October 1994 before a debate at The Spokesman-Review in Spokane.Spokesman-Review photo archives

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story originally appeared in the Tribune on Oct. 23, 1994. Nethercutt ended up beating Thomas Foley in the November 1994 election, ending Foley's tenure as speaker of the House.

Republican George Nethercutt said Saturday he doesn't favor drawdowns aimed at helping endangered salmon runs in the Northwest.

The comment came after a speech to more than 100 people. The crowd welcomed Nethercutt with a standing ovation in the Clarkston High School lecture room.

Nethercutt said his opponent, House Speaker Thomas Foley, D-Wash., hasn't been effective in stopping draw downs. ''He came in after the fact,'' Nethercutt said. ''... If he has all the power why did it happen in the first place?''

Foley and Nethercutt are seeking a seat in the House of Representatives in Washington's Fifth District.

Nethercutt favors doing a cost analysis of animals covered by the endangered species act including salmon to see if it makes sense for them to continue to receive protection.

''There ought to be term limits for endangered species,'' Nethercutt joked.

Foley is responsible for a long list of federal regulations that create inconveniences for everyone including farmers and small business owners, Nethercutt said. Nethercutt promised to help both groups.

If elected, Nethercutt said he would seek a seat on the Agriculture Committee so he can help shape the 1995 Farm Bill.

As owner of a small law firm, Nethercutt said he understood the frustrations of small business owners.

Nethercutt recently received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Environmental regulations should target those who are breaking the law, not the general public, Nethercutt said. ''I pledge to do less, but I think that less is more.''

Since Foley has been in office, the government has spent $3.6 trillion on welfare, Nethercutt said. The number of people dependent on the program has increased by a similar proportion.

Nethercutt said he favors legislation that encourages personal responsibility and local control.

While Nethercutt supports reducing federal spending, he said that Foley's commercials inaccurately portray how he would achieve that.

Nethercutt said he doesn't want to make huge cuts in Social Security. Instead he would change how federal agencies create budgets.

Typically the agencies start with the existing budget and add a percentage increase.

In some agencies, employees get to the end of the year and rush to spend all that's left in the budget so they can justify asking for at least the same amount again, Nethercutt said. The Congress should force the agencies to justify every budget item.

The federal government needs to focus on its primary missions such as maintaining the highway system and the national defense, Nethercutt said

Midnight basketball and the National Endowment for the Humanities are two examples of programs that belong in the hands of communities and not the federal government, Nethercutt said.

The U.S. Department of Education could be cut substantially, Nethercutt said.

Nethercutt said he doesn't favor the reversal of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court Decision that made abortion legal.

However, he said he believes the number of abortions is too high and doesn't support using government money to pay for abortion.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 20
What’s with the kratom kraze?
Local NewsOct. 20
A bit of Idaho intrigue
Local NewsOct. 20
Regional News Roundup: Grangeville City Council: Costs $12M ...
Local NewsOct. 20
This week’s meetings
Related
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsOct. 20
Lewiston Tribune Podcast
Local NewsOct. 20
Area Support Groups
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Local NewsOct. 19
Washington wildlife officials consider killing wolf
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Local NewsOct. 19
Speakers at YWCA event reflect on inspiring women
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho OKs permit on endowment land
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Top school official visits Moscow Charter
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Local NewsOct. 19
LCSC reports third-largest enrollment in school history
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy