FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story originally appeared in the Tribune on Oct. 23, 1994. Nethercutt ended up beating Thomas Foley in the November 1994 election, ending Foley's tenure as speaker of the House.

Republican George Nethercutt said Saturday he doesn't favor drawdowns aimed at helping endangered salmon runs in the Northwest.

The comment came after a speech to more than 100 people. The crowd welcomed Nethercutt with a standing ovation in the Clarkston High School lecture room.

Nethercutt said his opponent, House Speaker Thomas Foley, D-Wash., hasn't been effective in stopping draw downs. ''He came in after the fact,'' Nethercutt said. ''... If he has all the power why did it happen in the first place?''

Foley and Nethercutt are seeking a seat in the House of Representatives in Washington's Fifth District.

Nethercutt favors doing a cost analysis of animals covered by the endangered species act including salmon to see if it makes sense for them to continue to receive protection.

''There ought to be term limits for endangered species,'' Nethercutt joked.

Foley is responsible for a long list of federal regulations that create inconveniences for everyone including farmers and small business owners, Nethercutt said. Nethercutt promised to help both groups.

If elected, Nethercutt said he would seek a seat on the Agriculture Committee so he can help shape the 1995 Farm Bill.

As owner of a small law firm, Nethercutt said he understood the frustrations of small business owners.

Nethercutt recently received an endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Business.