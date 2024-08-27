FROM THE ARCHIVES: World War II vet's bombsight was 20-20

FROM THE ARCHIVES: This story was originally published in the Tribune on May 12, 2008. Druffel died in February 2014 at the age of 91.

Like many veterans, 85-year-old Gerald J. Druffel values greatly the experiences he gained serving America during World War II.

And he's proud of the hard work and sacrifice his generation made, responding to the aggression of Japan and Adolf Hitler's Nazi Germany. Still, he's humble describing the role he played.

"My war experience was a piece of cake compared to the foot soldier, the armored divisions, or the combat flying crews," said Druffel, of Clarkston. "I was not shot at, nor did I shoot at anyone."

But the U.S. Army Air Forces did entrust him with readying some of its most advanced bombing technology - top secret at the time - for missions in Europe.

Years before Druffel was trained for work on the highly classified Norden bombsight, he was born on the family's farm north of Colton in the middle of a harvest season.

As a young man in high school, he labored in the fields, growing potatoes with his older brother, LeRoy (Bud) Druffel. They'd dig the spuds up, sack them, then sell them to stores and restaurants. A dollar was top price for a 100-pound sack.

Along with the potatoes, they'd work with local harvest crews. Each 12-hour day during harvest season netted him $1.50. In 40 days he'd usually earn about $60.

In 1940, the year he graduated from Colton High School, Druffel drove a crawler tractor pulling a combine through standing wheat during harvest. The pay was a bit better at $5 per 12-hour day.

At the beginning of 1942, Druffel was building and remodeling homes with his father. He also was considering how he wanted to contribute to the war effort.

His older brother enlisted first, joining the U.S. Army. He served as a tank mechanic, until he was later killed in a tank accident in Alabama in October 1944.

With a desire to fly, Druffel himself enlisted in the Army Air Forces in October 1942.

He took flight training in single-engine planes at Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport. The flight training was preparation for flying plywood military gliders, which carried troops silently into targeted landing areas.

The gliders were usually used once, though some were retrieved and reused.

"After soloing and passing the basic tests, I was told there was not a need for glider pilots in the number the Army anticipated," Druffel said. "Looking back, I believe God was with me in the decision made by the Army."

Glider pilots were a very expendable part of military personnel, he said. Once on the ground, they became a target.

"They never told us what we were to do after we landed the troops," he said. "The question often entered my mind afterwards: 'Why in the world did you ever enlist for this venture?' "

As the window of opportunity closed on becoming a glider pilot, Druffel and the others had to choose a new role.

But because of deficiencies with his eyesight, particularly his depth perception, he couldn't qualify to pilot typical combat aircraft, he said. So he gave up on flying.

In its place came the opportunity to work with the bombsight, which was crucial to the success of the Army Air Forces' daylight bombing campaign during the war.

The bombsight made the now famous B-17 Flying Fortress even more lethal as the bomber pounded German targets during the war. He served in Europe with the Eighth Air Force, 381st Bomb Group.