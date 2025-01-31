Gritman to close pool despite protests

MOSCOW — Local community members are upset that the Moscow therapy pool they frequent will no longer be available starting this weekend.

Gritman Medical Center cites ongoing maintenance problems and high costs as leading to the closure of its Martin Wellness Center on West Palouse River Drive. That building houses the Ron & Janie Nirk Therapy Pool, which will close after today.

The pool’s 85 patrons see it is not only as crucial to their physical wellbeing, but also a place where they have formed a community.

“This is not a luxury, this is a necessity,” said Moscow’s Susan Hodgin, who used the pool almost daily.

The people who pay a monthly fee for access to the pool were sent an email from Gritman in December letting them know about the pool’s closure.

“It was like a curveball,” Hodgin said, adding that the news even caught the staff by surprise.

The pool, which is designed for physical therapy, features graduated depths, railings and 91-degree water. The building also houses a therapy spa. Hodgin said the pool is beneficial for the aging population, people with chronic conditions, and those rehabbing after surgery.

The pool is not paid for through insurance, but by membership fees. Gritman’s Administrative Chief of Staff Danielle Breed said physicians sign an exercise release allowing their patient to use the pool.

Latah County sold the building to Gritman following a 2007 election. While it was technically sold for $1, Gritman also took on the building’s deferred maintenance costs, said Gritman CEO Kara Besst. These costs tallied $6.4 million.

She said it has been a challenge addressing the Martin Wellness Center’s maintenance problems during the past 18 years. Currently, the building’s HVAC system, foundation and plumbing system are failing, she said. Fixing the building would have cost an additional $5 million.

Hodgin and others who frequent the pool pointed to Gritman’s purchases of downtown Moscow properties, and wonder why the hospital is not willing to spend money on fixing Martin Wellness Center. For example, Gritman recently purchased the Thrivent Building at 409 S. Jackson St. to house wellness and therapy programs.

Besst said the hospital is trying to invest in local services that address the most significant needs in the community based on Gritman’s strategic plan and a community health needs assessment.

She said Gritman borrowed $35 million for this purpose in an era where rural hospitals across the country are struggling to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic.