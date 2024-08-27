Happenings

Moscow Movement Arts Center will present three performances of of the Christmas classic, “The Nutcracker,” at 7 P.M. TODAY, 2 P.M. SATURDAY and 7 P.M. SUNDAY. The imaginative narrative ballet tells the story of Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker as they battle the Mouse King and explore the land of sweets. Three local performers will share the role of Clara, one taking center stage each night. Tickets are $15-$45 according to seating section if purchased online before the show at moscowmac.ticketleap.com/the-nutcracker24. An additional $10 is added to ticket prices when purchased at the door.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.