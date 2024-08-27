Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Got tickets to the gun show? It’s at Lewiston this weekend

The Lewiston Gun Show, sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader, is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Those who attend can buy, sell or trade items including guns, knives, coins, jewelry, collectibles, art, hobbies and more. The show will continue from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. SUNDAY. Admission is $10, with $1 off with the donation of a can of food.

Craft fair planned at Clarkston today

The 42nd annual CHS Craft Fair is planned for 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. TODAY at Clarkston High, 401 Chestnut St. There will be more than 150 vendors, plus espresso and food trucks. The entry fee is $2.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

