Happenings

Got tickets to the gun show? It’s at Lewiston this weekend

The Lewiston Gun Show, sponsored by Lewis-Clark Trader, is scheduled for 9 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fair Pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston. Those who attend can buy, sell or trade items including guns, knives, coins, jewelry, collectibles, art, hobbies and more. The show will continue from 9 A.M. TO 3 P.M. SUNDAY. Admission is $10, with $1 off with the donation of a can of food.