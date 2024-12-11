Sections
Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Clarkston VFW offers learning on the prevention of veteran suicide

The Clarkston VFW will host classes for veteran suicide awareness from 9 A.M. TO 3:30 P.M. TODAY at its location at 829 15th St., Clarkston. There will be classes about the Compact Act, which provides services to veterans at no charge, and a class to help people understand and prevent veteran suicide. There will be snacks, coffee and lunch at no charge. For more information, call (208) 791-4674.

LC State Night on agenda at Winter Spirit

LC State Night at Winter Spirit is planned for 4:30-6 P.M. TODAY at Locomotive Park in downtown Lewiston. The event is free and open to the public. There will be hot chocolate, warm apple cider and cookies; LCSC student athletes will be in attendance and there will be a performance by the school’s cheer and dance team; and a limited number of 2024-25 LCSC sports passes will be given away. Those seeking more information may call the LC State Alumni Association at (208) 792-2151.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

