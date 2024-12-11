Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Clarkston VFW offers learning on the prevention of veteran suicide

The Clarkston VFW will host classes for veteran suicide awareness from 9 A.M. TO 3:30 P.M. TODAY at its location at 829 15th St., Clarkston. There will be classes about the Compact Act, which provides services to veterans at no charge, and a class to help people understand and prevent veteran suicide. There will be snacks, coffee and lunch at no charge. For more information, call (208) 791-4674.