Happenings

Collection of nativities can be seen today

A display of Dennis Ohrtman’s collection of nativities will be open to the public from 10 A.M. TO 6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Historical Society’s facilities, 306 Third St., Lewiston. The collection includes more than 400 nativities. Admission is $6, or free for members of the historical society. The display will run through JAN. 9, but won’t be open every day. A full schedule can be found at bit.ly/3VBoQJ4.