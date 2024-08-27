Sections
Local NewsJanuary 14, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Board Game Night planned at Asotin County Library

Board Game Night is planned for 5-7 P.M. TODAY at the Asotin County Library, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. There is no cost to participate. Players of all ages and levels of experience are invited to attend. Some games available include Settlers of Catan, Apples to Apples (Junior), Pictureka, Risk and Yahtzee. Participants may bring their own game too. There will be an opportunity for participants to win a prize. Light snacks will be provided.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

