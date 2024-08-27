Sections
Local NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

‘The Wizard’ tonight

The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre and BookPeople of Moscow present “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 TONIGHT at 508 S. Main St., Moscow. This showing of this classic is the next installment of the Movie Book Club series, where each copy of “The Wizard of Oz” book purchased at BookPeople will include a free ticket to see the film, or if you are inspired to read the book after watching the movie, you can get 20% off a book purchased after the film showing. The cost to attend the movie is $8 for adults and $5 for children, and can be purchased at kenworthypac.square.site.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

