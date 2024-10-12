Sections
The Region
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Deadline for Idaho voter preregistration is today

The final day to preregister to vote in Idaho is TODAY. Idaho residents can check their voter status and preregister on the Vote Idaho website at bit.ly/4eQY5b6. Voting for the Nov. 5 general election has already begun via mail and in-person early voting. Idaho residents are encouraged to vote early if possible — information about absentee ballots and early voting can be found at bit.ly/4eEv56m.

‘Dance for Life’ Powwow set for this weekend

The Hiitem’Waq’iswit “Dance For Life” Powwow is scheduled THIS WEEKEND at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, 17500 Nez Perce Road, in Lewiston. Dance and drum registration opens at 4 P.M. TODAY, and grand entry begins at 7 p.m. On SATURDAY, registration opens at 11 A.M., with grand entry at 1 P.M., a dinner break at 5 P.M. and grand entry resuming at 7 P.M. Grand entry is 1 P.M. SUNDAY, and winners will be announced at 6 P.M. The powwow is free to attend, and there will be arts and craft vendors and food for sale. Seating for the event will be provided. More information is available at crcasino.com/event-center.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

