Happenings

Octobrewfest takes over Nez Perce County Fairgrounds

Octobrewfest is from 2-6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston. Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance at the Lewiston Rosauers or at lewistonbrews.com, or $25 at the door. Happy Day Catering will be on-site with food and drinks available for purchase, and there will be free rides home for those who need it. This event is limited to those age 21 and older.

