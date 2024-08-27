Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 12, 2024

Happenings

A quick look at what’s going on in our region:

Fall Market planned at Lewiston Center Mall

Vendors for the Fall Market from 10 A.M. TO 7 P.M. TODAY and NOON to 5 P.M. SUNDAY at the Lewiston Center Mall, 1810 19th Ave., in Lewiston. More information is available at facebook.com/LewistonCenterMarket.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Octobrewfest takes over Nez Perce County Fairgrounds

Octobrewfest is from 2-6 P.M. TODAY at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., in Lewiston. Tickets are $20 if purchased in advance at the Lewiston Rosauers or at lewistonbrews.com, or $25 at the door. Happy Day Catering will be on-site with food and drinks available for purchase, and there will be free rides home for those who need it. This event is limited to those age 21 and older.

Do you have an event you would like to see listed? Send the information in an email to city@lmtribune.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 12
WSU enrollment down, WWCC up
Local NewsOct. 12
Blast from the Past / 1993: Employees produce cookbook
Local NewsOct. 12
District 9 candidates Mary Dye and Patrick Miller find commo...
Local NewsOct. 12
Pomeroy woman charged for stealing two expensive cats
Related
Lawyers spar over death penalty in Kohberger case
Local NewsOct. 12
Lawyers spar over death penalty in Kohberger case
UP FRONT: Freedom comes with the first frost
Local NewsOct. 12
UP FRONT: Freedom comes with the first frost
Pomeroy woman charged for stealing two expensive cats
Local NewsOct. 11
Pomeroy woman charged for stealing two expensive cats
Idaho closes nearly all short-term rentals housing foster youth
Local NewsOct. 11
Idaho closes nearly all short-term rentals housing foster youth
Toxin-producing bacteria found at Spring Valley Reservoir
Local NewsOct. 11
Toxin-producing bacteria found at Spring Valley Reservoir
Future of Pullman pool up in the air
Local NewsOct. 11
Future of Pullman pool up in the air
UI hosting rodeo this weekend in Colfax
Local NewsOct. 11
UI hosting rodeo this weekend in Colfax
Idaho closes nearly all short-term rentals housing foster youth
Local NewsOct. 11
Idaho closes nearly all short-term rentals housing foster youth
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy