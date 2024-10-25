Hart faces Democratic challenger in District 2

A Republican incumbent is facing a Democratic challenger for the Idaho State Senate District 2.

Phil Hart is the current representative for the District 2 seat, which includes areas of Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone, Benewah and Clearwater counties, and he is running against Tom Hearn.

Hearn, 75, lives near Harrison, Idaho. He decided to run for office because he disagreed with Hart’s voting record and wanted someone who represents the rural areas.

Hart was also a representative from 2004-2012, according to his website, hart4idaho.com. Hart didn’t respond to requests to be interviewed for the story.

According to Hart’s website, he is anti-abortion and pro-gun rights. He believes food grown and sold in Idaho shouldn’t be regulated by Congress and wants to strengthen local agriculture economies. He also believes people are “sovereign over our bodies and should not be forced to have any medical procedures against our will.”

Hart supports parents having control over their child’s health and medical welfare as well as school choice. “Parents who choose schooling for their children outside of the public school system should not have to pay twice for their children’s education,” according to his website.

Hart was the only senator who voted against a resolution denouncing racism after a report of people yelling the N-word at a group of University of Utah women’s basketball players in Coeur d’Alene, according to the Idaho Capital Sun.

Two constituents also requested that the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office investigate Hart’s residency. Hart is registered in Kellogg, but the two constituents allege Hart’s home is under construction and unoccupied. Hart also faced legal issues in 1996 when trees were illegally cut down from a state school endowment land for his log home in Athol. In 2016, that property was sold as a settlement for not paying federal income tax, according to the Idaho Capital Sun and the Spokesman-Review.

Hart’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah in 1980. He earned a Master of Business Administration from Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in 1984, according to his website.

Hart worked as a businessman in Kootenai and Shoshone counties and at Alpine Engineering LLC, with an office in Hayden. He is a licensed civil and structural engineer, according to his website.

His website lists his family information as having one daughter.

Hearn has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in clinical social work from the University of Washington. He is retired but spent 27 years working at a mental health clinic in Coeur d’Alene. Before that, in the 1970s, he worked for child protective services in Bonner County, then worked in Kootenai County investigating child abuse in rural communities.

He moved to Idaho in 1973 and became a resident in 1976. He’s been married for 44 years and has two children and four grandchildren.