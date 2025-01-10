Here’s how we hatched plans for the Steelhead Expo

In November 2024, while sipping margaritas in Loreto, Mexico, Rob Holman and I came up with the Steelhead Expo idea. Rob had a vision and I initially thought he was crazy; we didn’t have enough time to pull off such an event. However, after many margaritas, he presented a detailed plan that looked impressive, and I found myself succumbing to his persuasive sales pitch.

When I woke up the next morning, my first thought was, “What have I done?” My second thought was, “My reputation is on the line; I’d better dive into this headfirst.”

Our first call was to Heidi Copeland at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel. She quickly saw the vision and potential benefits for the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and jumped onboard. The newly assembled Steelhead Expo team immediately began contacting potential sponsors and vendors. Rob’s team assembled all the necessary information for us to approach them professionally. We estimated that the event would cost between $30,000 and $40,000. As we reached out to various businesses, some were enthusiastic, while others were hesitant.

An idea struck me: I had just returned from Cabo, where I participated in a small tournament. Cabo has capitalized on tournaments from October to November, featuring many events with million-dollar payouts. These tournaments have helped Cabo become, in my opinion, the most popular fishing destination in the world. I realized the expo needed something extra, and the dates of Jan. 10-12 were perfect for the Steelhead season, especially since we were experiencing the largest run in 15 years.

As this idea developed, I recalled the Great Snake Lake Steelhead Derby, once the biggest tourism event in Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, drawing anglers from far and wide. I wrote down my concept and rehearsed my pitch to my wife. Then, I approached Rob, employing the same aggressive sales techniques. Reluctantly, he agreed, and we added a derby to the now 2025 Steelhead Expo and Derby.

We reached out to local businesses again, and it seemed we had hit the nail on the head — everyone had missed the Great Snake Lake Derby and was eager for the thrill of competition once more. Sponsors began to sign up. SJX Jet Boats and the Lewiston Tribune came in big as presenting sponsors, Nelly Media sponsored our seminars, then they flowed in from there. North 40 and Pautzke for free kid’s admission, and Joe Hall Ford for the derby. Thanks to all the rest of our sponsors: DS Troy Insurance, Wadsworth Construction, Collier Electric, Admiralty Beverage, Rogers Subaru, Jetco, Gateway Trailers, Twin River Bank, Sherman’s TRu Value, American Turbine and The Hook Up RV Park.

We now had an event, and it seemed to take off like wildfire. We scrambled to keep up, drawing on my experiences from various tournaments and incorporating several concepts familiar to anglers from the Great Snake Lake Tournament.

The expo and derby both start today, and we have exceeded our goals and grown the prize pot to $5,700. The buzz in the fishing community is electric, and anglers are eager to reel in the big prize. We have around 30 vendors lined up and a star-studded cast of seminar speakers. The weather looks great, the river is in perfect shape, and the steelhead are biting.