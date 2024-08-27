Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 26, 2024

High winds likely in the area today

Snow expected in Blue Mountains and Bitterroot Range

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The National Weather Service at Spokane has issued high wind warnings and advisories today for much of north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

According to the forecast, areas south and west of Grangeville could see 35- to 45-mph winds with gusts as high as 60 mph starting about 2 a.m. and lasting until noon. Pomeroy, Clarkston, the Palouse and Camas Prairie are forecast to experience winds of 10 mph to 20 mph and gusts as high as 50 mph starting at 2 a.m. and lasting until about 3 p.m.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Blue Mountains in Washington and parts of the Bitterroot Range near Piece, Weippe, Dixie, Elk City, Lowell and Lolo Pass, where 3 inches to 6 inches of snow may accumulate above 4,000 feet and about an inch of snow at lower elevations.

Related
Local NewsDec. 26
Jury duty: Understanding a cornerstone of the U.S. justice s...
Local NewsDec. 26
Happenings
Local NewsDec. 25
Weather service warns of high winds Thursday
Local NewsDec. 25
Siblings in the service
Related
They’re all about giving
Local NewsDec. 25
They’re all about giving
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Local NewsDec. 24
Legal notices once again under scrutiny
Johnson casts decisive vote for tiny homes
Local NewsDec. 24
Johnson casts decisive vote for tiny homes
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Local NewsDec. 24
Power outage affects 600 Pullman customers
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
Local NewsDec. 24
Man taken to hospital after Pullman stabbing early Saturday
State workers: We need a raise
Local NewsDec. 24
State workers: We need a raise
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
Local NewsDec. 24
Brazilians mull offer for Clearwater Paper's pulp and paperboard operations
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Local NewsDec. 23
The year in review: Influential people who died in 2024
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy