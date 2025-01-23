Sections
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

Homeless woman arrested for taking dog from shelter

Jessica A. Littleton charged with second-degree burglary, a felony

Kerri Sandaine
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A 42-year-old homeless woman is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly removing her dog from the Clarkston animal shelter, where it was in quarantine for biting a police officer.

Jessica A. Littleton was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and her bond was set at $10,000 this week. She remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Littleton’s dog, Archer, was placed in the shelter on the 100 block of 13th Street after the canine bit Officer Brad Peters.

Littleton and her boyfriend are part of Clarkston’s unhoused population and resided in a disabled motorhome near the shelter when the alleged incident occurred, according to court documents. After the bite, the dog was placed in a 10-day quarantine at the Clarkston location.

Two locks were reportedly broken at the kennel, and the dog was removed around Dec. 20. On Monday, Littleton and her dog were spotted at a bus stop near Walmart.

When questioned by police, Littleton said she did not cut the lock at the shelter. During the interview, she told an officer she was scared the city was going to put the dog down, and she believed the kennel was in poor condition.

“Once my dog seen me, he started freaking out, and that gave me more motivation,” Littleton reportedly told police.

Littleton was taken to the Asotin County Jail, and the dog was transported to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter.

Littleton’s next court appearance is set for Feb 3, when she will be arraigned before Judge Brooke Burns. Prosecutor Curt Liedkie filed the charges, and attorney Bridget Barr was appointed to represent the Littleton.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

