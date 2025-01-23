Homeless woman arrested for taking dog from shelter

ASOTIN — A 42-year-old homeless woman is facing a felony burglary charge for allegedly removing her dog from the Clarkston animal shelter, where it was in quarantine for biting a police officer.

Jessica A. Littleton was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class B felony, and her bond was set at $10,000 this week. She remains in custody of the Asotin County Jail.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Littleton’s dog, Archer, was placed in the shelter on the 100 block of 13th Street after the canine bit Officer Brad Peters.

Littleton and her boyfriend are part of Clarkston’s unhoused population and resided in a disabled motorhome near the shelter when the alleged incident occurred, according to court documents. After the bite, the dog was placed in a 10-day quarantine at the Clarkston location.

Two locks were reportedly broken at the kennel, and the dog was removed around Dec. 20. On Monday, Littleton and her dog were spotted at a bus stop near Walmart.