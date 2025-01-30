House passes bill banning mask mandates

BOISE — A bill that would prohibit government entities from enforcing mask mandates has passed the Idaho House.

Introduced by bill sponsor Rep. Rob Beiswenger, R-Horseshoe Bend, House Bill 32 aims to keep government officials from issuing mandatory masking ordinances to citizens. There are exceptions for hospitals and prison facilities.

The bill passed in a 52-16 vote on Wednesday, with two members absent.

In debate, Beiswenger emphasized the bill would still allow for people to practice masking if they personally choose to.

“This bill will increase the amount of freedom for Idahoans,” Beiswenger said. “This bill really respects people on both sides.”

Beiswenger referred to committee hearing testimony from Yvonne St. Cyr, saying the bill would protect people like St. Cyr from fines or jail time.

“We heard Yvonne St. Cyr testify, who was just pardoned by President Trump as a January 6-er,” Beiswenger said. “She’s come back to Idaho here and is facing potentially four days in jail for simply not wearing a mask.”

Court records show St. Cyr’s charges in Idaho were criminal trespass in December 2020 related to a Central District Health board meeting protest.

At the federal level, St. Cyr was sentenced in Washington, D.C., on two felonies and four misdemeanors for her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, according to records from the U.S. Department of Justice. St. Cyr was recently pardoned by President Donald Trump for the incident. Beiswenger said he planned to ask Gov. Brad Little for a pardon for St. Cyr. In Idaho, the only offenses that require a pardon from the governor include murder, voluntary manslaughter, rape, kidnapping and lewd conduct with a minor.