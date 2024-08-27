Sections
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

Idaho’s median income growth tops nation

Gem State sees 15.5% increase in median income, placing it at No. 30 in the U.S.

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Idaho’s five-year income growth rate outpaced the rest of the nation and moved the Gem State’s median household income ranking up to No. 30 in the United States.

The Idaho Department of Labor announced the results of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019-2023 American Community Survey on Monday.

Idaho’s median household income grew 15.5% from 2019 to 2023, with an increase of $10,011 from the previous five-year survey, the Department of Labor said in a news release. Idaho’s median household income for those years was $74,636, which is about 95% of the nation’s median household income of $78,538.

“The news that Idaho families’ earning growth is outpacing every other state is welcome news and not altogether surprising because Idaho is experiencing unprecedented economic prosperity,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in an emailed statement. “Our success comes from the ingenuity of our businesses, our strong families, good government, and an unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low and supporting businesses. The rest of America wants what Idaho has.”

Arizona’s growth rate was the second highest at 12.3%, while the nation’s growth was 7%.

All of Idaho’s neighboring states except Montana had higher average household incomes, with Washington sitting at $94,952, Utah at $91,750, Oregon at $80,426, and Nevada at $75,561. Wyoming’s median income of $74,815 just barely came in above Idaho’s.

Blaine County experienced the state’s highest growth rate at 33.5%, or an increase of $21,210, to a median household income level of $84,470. Teton County had the highest median household income at $90,740. Ada County was second at $88,907 — a 15.7% increase — and Canyon County’s was $72,355, ranking 11th, and grew by 21%.

Benewah, Power and Franklin counties experienced decreases in that time period.

