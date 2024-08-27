Idaho’s median income growth tops nation

Idaho’s five-year income growth rate outpaced the rest of the nation and moved the Gem State’s median household income ranking up to No. 30 in the United States.

The Idaho Department of Labor announced the results of the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019-2023 American Community Survey on Monday.

Idaho’s median household income grew 15.5% from 2019 to 2023, with an increase of $10,011 from the previous five-year survey, the Department of Labor said in a news release. Idaho’s median household income for those years was $74,636, which is about 95% of the nation’s median household income of $78,538.

“The news that Idaho families’ earning growth is outpacing every other state is welcome news and not altogether surprising because Idaho is experiencing unprecedented economic prosperity,” Idaho Gov. Brad Little said in an emailed statement. “Our success comes from the ingenuity of our businesses, our strong families, good government, and an unrelenting focus on keeping taxes low and supporting businesses. The rest of America wants what Idaho has.”