Iowa City Lost Its Place As Important Air Terminal

Dr. R. J. Thoen, 1024 7th Ave., yesterday recalled what happened to his home town in urging approval of a $700,000 bond issue for construction of a new runway at Lewiston Airport.

A native of Iowa City, home of the University of Iowa, Dr. Thoen said the airport there was an important point on the transcontinental route of the air lines. It was the first stop out of Chicago.

But as airliners grew larger, there was a need for longer runways, Dr. Thoen said, and Iowa City was not able to finance improvements. The Cedar Rapids field, about 15 miles away, was improved as the need arose, he said. Today Cedar Rapids is the area’s air terminal and Iowa City is served by about two twin-engined DC3s per day, he said.