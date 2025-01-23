ITD to host meeting on US95 work south of Riggins

The agency will host an in-person open house from 4-6 p.m. MST Wednesday at the Riggins Community Center where people can learn about the project, ask questions and share input.

The agency is proposing to improve safety and reduce crashes there by widening the roadway, improving curves, installing shoulder barriers, and mitigating rock fall and landslides. The project is in the early stages and specific plans have not yet been developed.

Those unable to attend the meeting can visit bit.ly/4htfojM where they can submit questions and comments starting Wednesday and lasting through Feb. 12.