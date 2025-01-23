Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 23, 2025

ITD to host meeting on US95 work south of Riggins

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

RIGGINS — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking public comments on potential changes to U.S. Highway 95 between Riggins and the Rapid River Bridge.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The agency will host an in-person open house from 4-6 p.m. MST Wednesday at the Riggins Community Center where people can learn about the project, ask questions and share input.

The agency is proposing to improve safety and reduce crashes there by widening the roadway, improving curves, installing shoulder barriers, and mitigating rock fall and landslides. The project is in the early stages and specific plans have not yet been developed.

Those unable to attend the meeting can visit bit.ly/4htfojM where they can submit questions and comments starting Wednesday and lasting through Feb. 12.

Related
Local NewsJan. 23
Coroner: Victim deceased when found
Local NewsJan. 23
Legislators presented a choice of school bills
Local NewsJan. 23
Anti-gay resolution advances
Local NewsJan. 23
Homeless woman arrested for taking dog from shelter
Related
Driver of vehicle in Clarkston car crash arrested
Local NewsJan. 23
Driver of vehicle in Clarkston car crash arrested
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Local NewsJan. 23
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash
Local NewsJan. 23
Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Local NewsJan. 23
Judge denies motion to unseal Kohberger DNA evidence
Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash
Local NewsJan. 23
Fundraising effort started for Weippe woman who died in crash
Detective: Spray at scene shortly before police
Local NewsJan. 22
Detective: Spray at scene shortly before police
Top dog at Highland
Local NewsJan. 22
Top dog at Highland
Prosecutor: Officer acted lawfully in WSU shooting incident
Local NewsJan. 22
Prosecutor: Officer acted lawfully in WSU shooting incident
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy