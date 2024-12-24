Johnson casts decisive vote for tiny homes

Mayor Dan Johnson cast the deciding vote Monday approving a city of Lewiston lease for a young adult, tiny home village in east Lewiston.

His tie-breaking “aye” followed more than two hours of community testimony and City Council debate that was at varying times tense, emotional, confrontational and uplifting.

The 50-year, $100 per year lease will enable the LC Valley Youth Resource Center to move forward with its plans to build a tiny home village serving 18-to-20 year olds who have aged out of the foster care system. Supporters of the lease and nonprofit organization that serves homeless kids argued for the lease, saying the proposed collection of 12 one-bedroom, one-bath homes will help young, at-risk adults transition safely into adulthood.

The counil vote was 4-3.

Residents of the East Main Street neighborhood said the village would invite more crime, drug use and homelessness into their midst and asked the city to instead sell the property so it can be developed.

Many of them said they support the aims of the project but that it should be built elsewhere.

“This neighborhood is in recovery from drugs and crime. There’s a great fear that allowing a lease like this will destroy all that we’ve done to try to better it,” said Linda Glines, who has rallied opposition to the plan.

Others were more blunt. William Cannon said he has nothing against helping young people and then noted he and his neighbors have worked hard to improve the area around East Main Street and have sometimes been threatened by homeless people and squatters.

“We’ve been dealing with drug addicts and thieves for the last five years. We finally got them, most of them, cleared out of the area and now you’re going to move them back in there again. I just don’t think this is a good spot,” he said.

Keith Watson said the village is being rammed down the throats of East Main residents. Some of them are leaving, he said and some are buying guns.

“They’re going to protect their property, they’re going to protect their lives,” he said.

Some of the kids who live at the LC Valley Youth Resource Center and recent graduates of it said without a safe place to stay, they and their peers risk ending up on the streets once they turn 18. Heath Jensen, 15, said he’s made bad choices but the center has helped him turn his life around. He goes to school now and is on pace to graduate early, holds two jobs, has savings and has become closer to God.