Lapwai building career technical center

The Lapwai School District will be building a new Career Technical Education Center to expand carpentry and fabrication programs.

The district received $1,278,843 in grant funding from the Idaho Career Ready Student Funds, $51,000 in material donations from R M Steel in Caldwell and $20,000 in Nez Perce Tribe Local Education Program Funds. The district reached out to RM Steel, an industry partner with the school, who later made a donation, according to Superintendent David Aiken.

The building will be behind Lapwai Middle High School next to the current career technical building. Plans for the building’s design are still ongoing and the next meeting is in December. The school board and the Nez Perce Tribe will have input on the design.

“Piiwapáyatat,” Nez Perce for “helping each other,” was selected as the project name because it shows the collaboration and support the schools receive from the tribe and Lapwai community, according to an email from Aiken.

Arnzen Building Construction and Castellaw Kom Architects are the design-build team for the project. The same group was used for the 2011 Lapwai Middle High School gym.