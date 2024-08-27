Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 30, 2024

Lapwai building career technical center

Larger facility will expand offerings for carpentry and fabrication arts

Kaylee Brewster
story image illustation

The Lapwai School District will be building a new Career Technical Education Center to expand carpentry and fabrication programs.

The district received $1,278,843 in grant funding from the Idaho Career Ready Student Funds, $51,000 in material donations from R M Steel in Caldwell and $20,000 in Nez Perce Tribe Local Education Program Funds. The district reached out to RM Steel, an industry partner with the school, who later made a donation, according to Superintendent David Aiken.

The building will be behind Lapwai Middle High School next to the current career technical building. Plans for the building’s design are still ongoing and the next meeting is in December. The school board and the Nez Perce Tribe will have input on the design.

“Piiwapáyatat,” Nez Perce for “helping each other,” was selected as the project name because it shows the collaboration and support the schools receive from the tribe and Lapwai community, according to an email from Aiken.

Arnzen Building Construction and Castellaw Kom Architects are the design-build team for the project. The same group was used for the 2011 Lapwai Middle High School gym.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“We are excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with them again,” said Aiken in an email.

The current career and technical education building has carpentry, welding and fabrications, which are large-scale welding projects with construction elements. However, the equipment is in a tight space with a high number of students, according to the email.

The new facility will expand carpentry and fabrication instruction with a long-term goal of automotive technology. Welding will remain in the current agricultural building behind the high school as it already has ventilation for welding.

The new building will have two sections with garage door access on each end. One side will be for carpentry and the other for fabrication. The fabrication side will also include room for automotive technology.

The school district is located on the Nez Perce Indian Reservation and educates the largest population of Nez Perce students in the world. The district has collaborated with the tribe in other areas of career and technical education with the Tribal Employment Rights Office Program. Through the Baker Technical Institute, Lapwai High School students can earn heavy highway construction certifications, according to the email.

Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.

Related
Local NewsNov. 30
A car drives into the Palouse River on Thanksgiving night
Local NewsNov. 30
Holiday buyers going plaid
Local NewsNov. 30
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 30
Records
Related
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Local NewsNov. 29
Eggleston’s group again seeking U.S. Supreme Court injunction
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
Local NewsNov. 29
Christmas Angels offering photos with Santa on Saturday at Lewiston
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Local NewsNov. 29
This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Local NewsNov. 29
Republicans win local races, Dems win statewide in Washington
Aha! Waha comes through again
Local NewsNov. 29
Aha! Waha comes through again
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
Local NewsNov. 28
Travelers can expect mainly good weather
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Local NewsNov. 28
A proposal: injecting new spirit into Thanksgiving
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Local NewsNov. 28
Charity devoted to pets to change hands
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy