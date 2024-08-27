Lawmakers recommend bill banning DEI in higher ed

BOISE — A legislative work group on DEI, diversity equity and inclusion, wrapped up its work Thursday as it voted to recommend a bill prohibiting DEI in higher education activities, services, offices, faculty or staff positions, training, and required courses, as well as in hiring and admissions.

Sen. Ben Toews, R-Coeur d’Alene, presented the proposed legislation, which was a slightly altered version of a draft he presented Jan. 9. The bill would be enforced by the Idaho attorney general as well as through private lawsuits.

DEI would mean anything implemented in accordance with concepts such as internalized racism, cultural appropriation, antiracism, systemic oppression, systemic racism, patriarchy, gender theory, and others.

The lone Democrat on the work group, Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise, was the only “no” vote on recommending the bill, citing First Amendment concerns.

Toews and Wintrow debated back and forth at length during the nearly hour-long meeting Thursday.

Wintrow asked Toews about situations in which the prohibited concepts come up in classrooms, and about who would decide what could be said.

Toews responded, “There’s nothing being banned. The conversations still happen, the courses are still there. Students are simply allowed the ability to choose.”

The bill prohibits schools from establishing a DEI curriculum or courses that are required for any degree program, general education, minor, major or certificate requirements, unless the school’s board of trustees has expressly exempted the degree program as being “primarily focused on racial, ethnic or gender studies.”

There is an exception highlighted in the bill that schools may still designate centers, services, cultural events and scholarships for American Indian tribal member students.

Wintrow highlighted a 2022 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decision blocking a similar law passed in Florida, the Individual Freedom Act, known informally as the “Stop Woke” act — which banned businesses and schools from requiring diversity training, as well as other prohibitions.

Circuit Judge Britt Grant wrote in the opinion that, “The ideas targeted in Florida’s Individual Freedom Act are embraced in some communities, and despised in others. But no matter what the ideas are really worth, they define the contours of the Act.”