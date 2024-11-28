LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment

This year, there are 38 students in the diesel program, 25 in graphic communications, 25 in auto mechanics, 24 in welding, 23 in fire service and 22 in industrial electronics.

LCSC administrators believe recent reorganization and marketing strategies have had a lot to do with the surge, according to the news release.

“For the past few years, we’ve been looking closely at our organizational structure and for ways to reduce duplication and silos and increase career pathways for students,” said Jeff Ober, dean of the School of Career & Technical Education, in the news release.