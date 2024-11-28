Sections
Local NewsNovember 28, 2024

LCSCs career tech program shows 18.5% growth in enrollment

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Career & Technical Education program at Lewis-Clark State College has grown by 51 students, or 18.5%, this fall semester compared to the prior year.

The school announced in a news release this week that 327 students were enrolled in the program on “census day.” The compares to 276 students in the fall of 2023.

This year, there are 38 students in the diesel program, 25 in graphic communications, 25 in auto mechanics, 24 in welding, 23 in fire service and 22 in industrial electronics.

LCSC administrators believe recent reorganization and marketing strategies have had a lot to do with the surge, according to the news release.

“For the past few years, we’ve been looking closely at our organizational structure and for ways to reduce duplication and silos and increase career pathways for students,” said Jeff Ober, dean of the School of Career & Technical Education, in the news release.

