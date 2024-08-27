Leo leans into triple digits

An Evergreen Estates resident who is turning 100 today is offering some words of wisdom for future generations.
“Four words: It could be worse,” said Leo Snider, who was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Cereal, Alberta. “That’s a fact.”
Snider didn’t hesitate a second when asked about the key to living a long and content life. It’s all about perspective, said the World War II veteran.
Although he’s hard of hearing and has some age-related aches and pains, Snider is in pretty good health. “It could be worse,” he said with a smile.
The centenarian can still yodel and busts out his favorite songs with a strong voice. At his first of two birthday parties, Snider entertained the retirement community Friday with his rendition of “Lovesick Blues.” He is having another party today with more family and friends.
Snider has lived at Evergreen Estates for about five years. He joked that he has one more move ahead, from his cozy apartment to Merchant’s Funeral Home.
“Clean living” helped him reach the 100-year milestone. When he was younger, Snider drank and smoked, but always ate homemade, fresh meals. Now he treats himself to one cigar every year on his birthday.
His favorite TV shows are “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” although he doesn’t spend much time in front of the television anymore. Snider begins his day with a bowl of cereal, a thorough reading of the Lewiston Tribune and his puzzle books. Sometimes the early riser indulges in a morning nap before joining other residents in the dining hall.
“If I didn’t have my puzzles, I’d go nuts,” he said, “and I’ve been a Tribune subscriber all of my life. I always read it.”
Surrounded by several family members, Snider’s face lit up when he spoke of his late wife, Mildred, and how much she meant to him. The devoted husband cared for her at their longtime family home on Coulter Lane before she passed away in 2018.
“She died in my arms,” he said.
Mildred was several years younger than Snider, and he waited for her to turn 18 before proposing. They were married in 1949 and raised two sons, Craig, who lives in Puyallup, Wash., and Mark, a Clarkston resident. The family grew to include three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
“I met Mildred, the love of my life, in 1946. We built our house overlooking the golf course in 1963.”
At the age of 96, Snider gave up driving without outside prompting. His 1992 Toyota Camry was passed down to his great grandson, who is still driving it in Olympia. The car was purchased brand new at Roger’s Toyota and has low miles because he mostly drove it between the golf course and his house, said his son, Craig.
At the mention of golf, Snider said he misses the sport every day, along with bird hunting. He’s a lifetime member of the Clarkston Country Club, now known as the Red Wolf Golf Club.
“My first car was a 1929 Dodge. I bought it for $100 and didn’t know how to drive, so I had to teach myself.”
After his birth in Canada, Snider, his parents and older siblings moved to Clarkston in 1928. His name was inspired by a hired man from Clarkston who worked for grandfather in Alberta.
“I don’t remember much about Canada on account I was only 3 when we moved to Clarkston,” he said. “I was named after a man named Leo who later became the chief of police here.”
He started playing golf at the country club in 1937, the year it was built. He’s proud of winning the Whing Ding tournament in Lewiston, making multiple hole-in-one shots over the years, and shooting his age more than once until he turned 87.
“I was too small to play sports, so I started to caddy when they built the golf course. My father passed away in 1940. I was 15 years old, so all of the money we made from caddying or babysitting went to mom to help pay rent.”
Snider graduated from Clarkston High School in 1942 at the age of 17, having never missed a day of school. He then went to work at Mason Ehrman. During World War II, he enlisted in the Navy, serving on Pitillie Island and aboard the USS Pocomoke for two years.
“At first, the Navy said he had a medical problem and couldn’t enlist,” Craig said, “but a doctor fixed his nose so he could join the war effort.”
Snider said the nose injury was caused during a game of crack the whip when he was in fourth grade.
After returning from military service to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Snider married Mildred Byers, and worked at Morgan Brothers as a billing clerk in Lewiston.
“I retired at 59,” Snider said. “I couldn’t afford it, but I did it anyway.”
The longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Clarkston said he appreciates his congregation and has fond memories of singing at church and worshipping with his friends.
“That church has been so faithful to him,” said his daughter-in-law Jill Snider, of Puyallup. “They visit him regularly and have been a big part of his life.”
In addition to his church family, Snider’s kids and grandchildren are looking forward to today’s celebration and sharing fun memories and stories of the family patriarch. With any luck, Snider will sing at the party.
“My dad is a character,” Craig said. “He loves to tell a good story, play cards, and he loves to sing. He and my Mom used to dance, too.”
Snider said he’s lost a lot of friends and loved ones from his generation, but he enjoys spending time with younger folks and is looking forward to seeing everyone at his big birthday bash.
His only fear at this point is losing his kids or grandkids. “I don’t want to outlive my two boys,” Snider said.
As for advice, Snider said using a walker when you’re 100 is a savvy decision. He has two walkers, a small one for inside the apartment and another for longer treks down to the dining room. Preventing falls is paramount at a certain age, he said.
“Another thing is anybody old should have one of these,” he said, holding a grabber. “This gadget has been a big help.”
Snider demonstrated the grabber by picking up a hardbound book of Washington Post news stories from the year he was born. The 1925 headlines have given him hours of entertainment since the gift arrived.
Sitting in his favorite chair with his puzzle books, cards and morning paper nearby, Snider said he’s comfortable at Evergreen Estates and appreciates all of the greetings he’s received for his 100th birthday.
“Like I said, it could be worse,” he said. “Those are words to live by.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.