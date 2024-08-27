Leo leans into triple digits

An Evergreen Estates resident who is turning 100 today is offering some words of wisdom for future generations.

“Four words: It could be worse,” said Leo Snider, who was born Jan. 12, 1925, in Cereal, Alberta. “That’s a fact.”

Snider didn’t hesitate a second when asked about the key to living a long and content life. It’s all about perspective, said the World War II veteran.

Although he’s hard of hearing and has some age-related aches and pains, Snider is in pretty good health. “It could be worse,” he said with a smile.

The centenarian can still yodel and busts out his favorite songs with a strong voice. At his first of two birthday parties, Snider entertained the retirement community Friday with his rendition of “Lovesick Blues.” He is having another party today with more family and friends.

Snider has lived at Evergreen Estates for about five years. He joked that he has one more move ahead, from his cozy apartment to Merchant’s Funeral Home.

“Clean living” helped him reach the 100-year milestone. When he was younger, Snider drank and smoked, but always ate homemade, fresh meals. Now he treats himself to one cigar every year on his birthday.

His favorite TV shows are “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune,” although he doesn’t spend much time in front of the television anymore. Snider begins his day with a bowl of cereal, a thorough reading of the Lewiston Tribune and his puzzle books. Sometimes the early riser indulges in a morning nap before joining other residents in the dining hall.

“If I didn’t have my puzzles, I’d go nuts,” he said, “and I’ve been a Tribune subscriber all of my life. I always read it.”

Surrounded by several family members, Snider’s face lit up when he spoke of his late wife, Mildred, and how much she meant to him. The devoted husband cared for her at their longtime family home on Coulter Lane before she passed away in 2018.

“She died in my arms,” he said.

Mildred was several years younger than Snider, and he waited for her to turn 18 before proposing. They were married in 1949 and raised two sons, Craig, who lives in Puyallup, Wash., and Mark, a Clarkston resident. The family grew to include three grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

“I met Mildred, the love of my life, in 1946. We built our house overlooking the golf course in 1963.”

At the age of 96, Snider gave up driving without outside prompting. His 1992 Toyota Camry was passed down to his great grandson, who is still driving it in Olympia. The car was purchased brand new at Roger’s Toyota and has low miles because he mostly drove it between the golf course and his house, said his son, Craig.

At the mention of golf, Snider said he misses the sport every day, along with bird hunting. He’s a lifetime member of the Clarkston Country Club, now known as the Red Wolf Golf Club.

“My first car was a 1929 Dodge. I bought it for $100 and didn’t know how to drive, so I had to teach myself.”

After his birth in Canada, Snider, his parents and older siblings moved to Clarkston in 1928. His name was inspired by a hired man from Clarkston who worked for grandfather in Alberta.

“I don’t remember much about Canada on account I was only 3 when we moved to Clarkston,” he said. “I was named after a man named Leo who later became the chief of police here.”