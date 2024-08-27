Lewis-Clark State College will have music students and educators for a concert and conference this week.
The Idaho Music Educators Association will have a concert 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. The LCSC Jazz Band will perform with the University of Idaho Ensemble at the Friday concert at the Lewiston High School P1FCU Performing Arts. More information about the concert, conference and tickets can be found at idahomusiced.org.
The conference will be taking place throughout the week with more than 500 high school students. Students will rehearse for the programs during the week with conductors from around the country. Students will be rehearsing for honor groups including mixed choir, orchestra, band, jazz band, treble choir and jazz choir.
Rehearsals are also open to the public. The conference takes place every year and rotates to different locations in Idaho.
“Usually, it has taken place at U of I, Boise State University, or Northwest Nazarene University, so this year it’s our turn, and the first time we’ve hosted the IMEA conference,” said LCSC associate professor of music Sarah Graham. “We are excited about the opportunity to have so many high school students on our campus.”