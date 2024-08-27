The conference will be taking place throughout the week with more than 500 high school students. Students will rehearse for the programs during the week with conductors from around the country. Students will be rehearsing for honor groups including mixed choir, orchestra, band, jazz band, treble choir and jazz choir.

Rehearsals are also open to the public. The conference takes place every year and rotates to different locations in Idaho.

“Usually, it has taken place at U of I, Boise State University, or Northwest Nazarene University, so this year it’s our turn, and the first time we’ve hosted the IMEA conference,” said LCSC associate professor of music Sarah Graham. “We are excited about the opportunity to have so many high school students on our campus.”