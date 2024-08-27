Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Lewis-Clark State College to host Idaho Music Educators Association concert and conference

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Lewis-Clark State College will have music students and educators for a concert and conference this week.

The Idaho Music Educators Association will have a concert 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. The LCSC Jazz Band will perform with the University of Idaho Ensemble at the Friday concert at the Lewiston High School P1FCU Performing Arts. More information about the concert, conference and tickets can be found at idahomusiced.org.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The conference will be taking place throughout the week with more than 500 high school students. Students will rehearse for the programs during the week with conductors from around the country. Students will be rehearsing for honor groups including mixed choir, orchestra, band, jazz band, treble choir and jazz choir.

Rehearsals are also open to the public. The conference takes place every year and rotates to different locations in Idaho.

“Usually, it has taken place at U of I, Boise State University, or Northwest Nazarene University, so this year it’s our turn, and the first time we’ve hosted the IMEA conference,” said LCSC associate professor of music Sarah Graham. “We are excited about the opportunity to have so many high school students on our campus.”

Related
Local NewsJan. 28
Longstanding homeless camp near Levee Bypass gets cleaned up
Local NewsJan. 28
Gay marriage memorial moves to Idaho Senate
Local NewsJan. 28
School board proposes boundary tweaks
Local NewsJan. 28
Lawmaker proposes increases in grocery tax credit
Related
Clarkston man charged with rape and assault in Asotin County
Local NewsJan. 28
Clarkston man charged with rape and assault in Asotin County
Clarkston physician and TriState Health facing lawsuit
Local NewsJan. 28
Clarkston physician and TriState Health facing lawsuit
Committee moves along mask mandates ban
Local NewsJan. 28
Committee moves along mask mandates ban
UI researchers: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for mothers
Local NewsJan. 28
UI researchers: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for mothers
College Hill parking lot plans on hold
Local NewsJan. 28
College Hill parking lot plans on hold
Regents select finalist for WSU president
Local NewsJan. 28
Regents select finalist for WSU president
Idaho firefighters homebound after two weeks in California
Local NewsJan. 27
Idaho firefighters homebound after two weeks in California
A Christmas miracle
Local NewsJan. 26
A Christmas miracle
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy