Lewiston seeks input on grade school boundaries

The Lewiston School District is seeking public comment regarding elementary school boundaries at two open houses this month.

The first event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main Street. The second open house will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the DeAtley Center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way.

The open houses will have maps and visual aids to help attendees understand the proposed changes. The event will allow members of the community to review the possible boundary changes, learn about potential adjustments and share feedback to help guide the decision-making process. Lewiston School District administration and members of the boundary workgroup will be available during the open house to answer questions and discuss specific aspects of the proposed boundary revisions.