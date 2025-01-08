Sections
Local NewsJanuary 8, 2025

Lewiston seeks input on grade school boundaries

Two open house events will give visitors chance to provide feedback

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Lewiston School District is seeking public comment regarding elementary school boundaries at two open houses this month.

The first event will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main Street. The second open house will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the DeAtley Center, 3125 Cecil Andrus Way.

The open houses will have maps and visual aids to help attendees understand the proposed changes. The event will allow members of the community to review the possible boundary changes, learn about potential adjustments and share feedback to help guide the decision-making process. Lewiston School District administration and members of the boundary workgroup will be available during the open house to answer questions and discuss specific aspects of the proposed boundary revisions.

According to a news release from the school district, the district has seen population shifts and changes in enrollment that have led to a review of elementary school boundaries to ensure balanced class sizes and equitable access to school facilities.

“Revising school boundaries is never an easy process, but it’s an important one,” said Kimberly Eimers, director of student services in the news release. “We want to make sure that families have a voice in shaping this decision. These open houses are an essential way for us to share information and listen to the community’s feedback.”

The Lewiston School Board will review the community input at the Jan. 27 meeting. It will take action on the proposed boundary at the Feb. 10 meeting.

Those who want more information can contact Eimers at (208) 748-3050 or email keimers@lewistonschools.net.

