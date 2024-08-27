LHS to debut new venue Friday

The Lewiston Bengals homecoming game will take place at their new home at the P1FCU Sports Complex.
The first event at the new sports complex will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday when the gates open for the 7 p.m. Lake City game. There will also be a family-friendly tailgate party at 5:30 p.m. with free games and activities for kids and a performance by the Bengal Marching Band. The tailgate will be located on the lawn near the gym entrance, according to a news release from the school.
Tickets will be available at the Lewiston High School main office from noon today through 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. According to the news release, purchasing tickets before the game is encouraged as a large crowd is expected. The new venue will seat about 2,000 people between the home and visitor sides.
Fans are encouraged to wear purple and gold for school spirit at the Homecoming game. During the game, LHS will honor all fall sports teams for their performances and the halftime show will feature a Homecoming royalty presentation and a performance from the Bengal Marching Band.
A few parts of the P1FCU Sports Complex are still under construction including the bathrooms, press box and concession areas. There will be temporary portable bathrooms during the game. Food truck vendors will be available including B’s Bakery, Hot Shots, Little Manz Donutz, The Love Shack Kitchen and Chili Blues.
When the bond for the new high school was passed in 2017 it didn’t include funds for athletic facilities. Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union provided more than half of the $10 million cost for the stadium and also was given naming rights.
The stadium will be the future home of LHS football, track and field, soccer, cheerleading and marching band. The venue will be able to accommodate the LHS student body for pep assemblies and other student activities.