LHS to debut new venue Friday

The Lewiston Bengals homecoming game will take place at their new home at the P1FCU Sports Complex.

The first event at the new sports complex will begin at 5:45 p.m. Friday when the gates open for the 7 p.m. Lake City game. There will also be a family-friendly tailgate party at 5:30 p.m. with free games and activities for kids and a performance by the Bengal Marching Band. The tailgate will be located on the lawn near the gym entrance, according to a news release from the school.

Tickets will be available at the Lewiston High School main office from noon today through 1 p.m. Friday. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate. According to the news release, purchasing tickets before the game is encouraged as a large crowd is expected. The new venue will seat about 2,000 people between the home and visitor sides.