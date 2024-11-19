Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today

story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital Women’s Leadership Guild is granting funding to specially selected regional nonprofits.

The philanthropic group announced in a news release it will host the annual nonprofit night at 6 p.m. today at the Washington State University Lewis Alumni Center.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The guild will give $2,000 to five local organizations selected by guild members that support women’s and children’s health. The nonprofits include Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Strangulation Training and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.

The 39-member guild was established in 2015 with a goal to empower regional organizations that support women’s and children’s health, as well as Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs. Through membership contributions, the group has raised and gifted more than $326,000.

Related
Local NewsNov. 19
Records
Local NewsNov. 19
Sundie Woodbury wins wrongful termination case against Housi...
Local NewsNov. 19
Former Clarkston councilor sentenced in DV case
Local NewsNov. 19
Council punts again on United flights
Related
PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner
Local NewsNov. 19
PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Local NewsNov. 19
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Construction begins on affordable housing units
Local NewsNov. 19
Construction begins on affordable housing units
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Local NewsNov. 19
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Clarkston committee completes 20-year school facilities plan
Local NewsNov. 19
Clarkston committee completes 20-year school facilities plan
Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life
Local NewsNov. 18
Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life
Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia
Local NewsNov. 18
Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia
Moscow murders: Still not settled
Local NewsNov. 17
Moscow murders: Still not settled
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy