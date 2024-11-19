Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today

The guild will give $2,000 to five local organizations selected by guild members that support women’s and children’s health. The nonprofits include Circles of Caring Adult Day Health, Family Promise of the Palouse, Palouse Discovery Science Center, Pullman Regional Hospital Strangulation Training and the Willow Center for Grieving Children.

The 39-member guild was established in 2015 with a goal to empower regional organizations that support women’s and children’s health, as well as Pullman Regional Hospital’s highest needs. Through membership contributions, the group has raised and gifted more than $326,000.