Longstanding homeless camp near Levee Bypass gets cleaned up

Work crews started the process Monday morning of cleaning up a longstanding but now vacant homeless camp in downtown Lewiston.

The well-hidden camp was on the south side of the Levee Bypass road, just east of the railroad bridge that goes over the road.

Part of the land the homeless camp was on is owned by the Army Corps of Engineers, and some of it is owned by Watco, which operates the Great Northwest Railroad that runs on the embankment above the camp. Both the Corps and Watco provided workers and equipment for the cleanup project that got started Monday morning.

The crews cleaned up garbage and other debris, and encountered some drug paraphernalia, said Brandon Lytle, assistant natural resource manager with the Corps.

The people who had been living in the camp were dispersed by the city of Lewiston before the cleanup effort, Lytle said. Crews waited for freezing weather before bringing heavy equipment into the area.