Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 26, 2024

Man arrested in Idaho County on Payette County felony warrants

story image illustation

KOOSKIA — An Idaho County deputy deployed a stun gun during a routine traffic stop that resulted in a 47-year-old man being arrested in two felony warrants out of Payette County.

A vehicle was stopped in Kooskia by an Idaho County deputy for an equipment violation around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, at which time the deputy determined the registered owner of the vehicle, Keith Buffington, had two felony warrants out of Payette County, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Buffington, 47, allegedly proceeded to exit the vehicle and walk toward the deputy while yelling, and did not follow instructions from the deputy, according to the news release. The deputy then deployed his stun gun, and Buffington was taken into custody on the Payette County warrants after additional deputies arrived on scene.

A search of the vehicle conducted by K9 Millie and her handler found methamphetamine, marijuana, glass pipes, scales, baggies and firearms, according to the news release.

Buffington was arrested with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies; and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing an officer, all misdemeanors, according to the news release.

Related
Local NewsNov. 26
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Local NewsNov. 26
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board presiden...
Local NewsNov. 26
Stage Coach Road near Waha will be closed today for debris r...
Related
WSP troopers urge motorists to drive with caution as holiday season begins
Local NewsNov. 26
WSP troopers urge motorists to drive with caution as holiday season begins
Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing
Local NewsNov. 26
Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing
Stockholders approve Vista Outdoor deal
Local NewsNov. 26
Stockholders approve Vista Outdoor deal
Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells
Lewiston man killed in crash south of Moscow
Local NewsNov. 26
Lewiston man killed in crash south of Moscow
Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning
Local NewsNov. 26
Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning
Stockholders approve sale of Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations to Czechoslovak Group
Local NewsNov. 25
Stockholders approve sale of Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations to Czechoslovak Group
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again
Local NewsNov. 25
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy