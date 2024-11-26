Man arrested in Idaho County on Payette County felony warrants

Buffington, 47, allegedly proceeded to exit the vehicle and walk toward the deputy while yelling, and did not follow instructions from the deputy, according to the news release. The deputy then deployed his stun gun, and Buffington was taken into custody on the Payette County warrants after additional deputies arrived on scene.

A search of the vehicle conducted by K9 Millie and her handler found methamphetamine, marijuana, glass pipes, scales, baggies and firearms, according to the news release.

Buffington was arrested with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm, both felonies; and possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting and obstructing an officer, all misdemeanors, according to the news release.