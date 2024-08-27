Man gets 22 years for wreck that killed two from Clarkston

The person who killed three young women while driving drunk in Arizona, including two Clarkston locals, will serve 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The three women, Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn “Maggie” Ogden, both 18-year-olds from Clarkston, and their Grand Canyon University suite mate Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula, Hawaii, were killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Oct.10, 2022.

The group had been on their way to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon for Ogden’s birthday when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta’s SUV near Table Mesa Road north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to previous reports from the Lewiston Tribune.

Two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene, and another later died at a Phoenix-area hospital, according to the Arizona Department of Safety.

Acosta’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The sentence was handed down by Arizona Judge Sam Meyer on Friday afternoon after the original judge for the case, Pamela Dunne, recused herself months earlier after reading more than 200 pages of letters from family and friends of the victims.

Dunne said at a status hearing Sept. 26, 2024, that she was no longer willing to accept Acosta’s plea agreement, which she said no longer felt was adequate. The plea deal remained in effect with Judge Meyer.