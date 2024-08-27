Sections
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Man gets 22 years for wreck that killed two from Clarkston

Vincent Ian Acosta was driving drunk in Arizona collision that resulted in the deaths of three young college students in Arizona

Rachel Sun
Vincent Ian Acosta
Vincent Ian Acosta Courtesy photo
Abriauna Hoffman
Abriauna HoffmanCourtesy photo
Magdalyn Ogden
Magdalyn OgdenCourtesy photo
Hunter Balberdi
Hunter BalberdiCourtesy photo

The person who killed three young women while driving drunk in Arizona, including two Clarkston locals, will serve 22 years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The three women, Abriauna Hoffman and Magdalyn “Maggie” Ogden, both 18-year-olds from Clarkston, and their Grand Canyon University suite mate Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula, Hawaii, were killed after being struck by a wrong-way driver on Oct.10, 2022.

The group had been on their way to watch the sunrise at the Grand Canyon for Ogden’s birthday when they were struck by Vincent Ian Acosta’s SUV near Table Mesa Road north of Phoenix, Ariz., according to previous reports from the Lewiston Tribune.

Two of the women were pronounced dead at the scene, and another later died at a Phoenix-area hospital, according to the Arizona Department of Safety.

Acosta’s blood alcohol level was over the legal limit, according to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

The sentence was handed down by Arizona Judge Sam Meyer on Friday afternoon after the original judge for the case, Pamela Dunne, recused herself months earlier after reading more than 200 pages of letters from family and friends of the victims.

Dunne said at a status hearing Sept. 26, 2024, that she was no longer willing to accept Acosta’s plea agreement, which she said no longer felt was adequate. The plea deal remained in effect with Judge Meyer.

Maggie Ogden’s mother, Samantha Ogden, wrote in a statement to the Tribune that Judge Meyer also commented on how moving he found the letters from family and friends of the victims, including many from Clarkston.

“We are so appreciative that so many people took the time and effort to write,” Samantha Ogden wrote. “The impact of the death of these girls is so much further than just our families. Our whole community was hit with many tragedies the fall of 2022. No one could be unaffected.”

She said she was relieved to not have to spend any more time in court.

“It was heart-wrenching, reliving the lives of our girls. It was very difficult to hear from (Acosta’s) family and him,” she said. “He has lots of days ahead to focus on what he has done and what he can do.”

Ogden also said she believes Arizona needs better protections against wrong-way drivers.

“The highways in Arizona continue to frequently have wrong-way drivers,” she wrote. “(Acosta) drove for 15 miles the wrong way, endangering many lives, harming a few and killing three girls.”

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

