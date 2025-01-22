Mandatory minimum fine for pot possession moves along

BOISE — The House voted Tuesday to approve a bill creating a mandatory minimum fine for possessing 3 ounces or less of marijuana.

Members voted 54-14, with two members absent, to send HB 7 to the Senate.

Bill sponsor Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, said police officers “need this tool to better fight marijuana use made regular in our state.”

He argued marijuana is worse than alcohol because it is detectable for longer in a person’s body after consumption. Last year, Skaug proposed three separate bills that would have set a mandatory minimum fine at $420 for possession of 3 ounces or less of cannabis, but none advanced.

In current Idaho law, it is a felony to possess more than 3 ounces of marijuana, punishable by as many as five years in prison, or up to a $10,000 fine, or both. Possession of less than 3 ounces is a misdemeanor crime with a fine up to $1,000 and no set minimum.

Rep. Rick Cheatum, R-Pocatello, debated in favor of the bill, arguing that he would “strongly support any legislation to stop the drug trade in Idaho.” He said his nephew had recently been killed in a car crash and that his brother found out that there were drugs and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle that caused the crash; Cheatum did not specify which drugs were found.

Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, argued that the penalties were already “tough” and the fines imposed were not the only payments made by those convicted of misdemeanor possession, because there are a number of court fees, fees for probation and community service. Gannon and Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, both highlighted that most misdemeanor crimes in Idaho do not come with mandatory minimum penalties.

“This would make possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use a more severe crime by means of a penalty, than (attempted) strangulation, domestic battery, stalking, DUI, bribery of a public servant, aggravated assault,” Rubel said.