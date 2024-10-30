Martson gets 30 years to life

OROFINO — Adam J. Martson briefly addressed family members as he was led out of a Clearwater County Courtroom moments after being sentenced to 30 years to life in prison Tuesday.

“We love you,” one said.

“I love you too,” he replied, his hands and feet shackled.

Ronnie L. Cheney and his family never had the chance for one last tender exchange. They weren’t able to say “I love you.” There was no “goodbye.”

Martson, 44 and high on meth, brutally killed Cheney last January. The two — who were friends, according to Martson — were shooting meth at Martson’s Ahsahka trailer. He told police he heard voices that told him Cheney needed to die. Martson, using two knives, obeyed.

“Mr. Martson stabbed Mr. Cheney many times through the chest, through the heart, and he cut his throat,” said Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. “He cut his throat so deep that he was nearly decapitated.”

Tyler recited a lengthy list of Martson’s past convictions, many of them for violent assaults, and noted it’s a wonder this is the first time he has been charged with a capital crime. When Martson attacked and killed Cheney, he was still on parole for a felony domestic battery conviction in 2016.

“His wife was beaten. Her skull was fractured, and her throat was cut. It was cut on both sides. It was cut so badly that when she took a drink of water, the water came out the side of her throat,” Tyler said, referring to the crime that occurred in Latah County.

Tyler argued that society needs to be protected from Martson and that District Court Judge Adam H. Green should sentence him to life in prison.

In August, Martson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder with the understanding that he would, at minimum, be given a fixed term of 20 years. But Tyler reserved the right to advocate for more time in prison.