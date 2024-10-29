Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

GRANGEVILLE — About 35 people gathered at Mountain View School District 244 public hearing meeting Oct. 17 to discuss deconsolidation.

The hourlong meeting followed the regular monthly board meeting where trustees voted unanimously to accept a draft, 95-page deconsolidation plan. The final plan was expected to be voted on Wednesday night at a special meeting, following the hearing in Kooskia. A hearing was also held in Elk City on Tuesday.

“I’m a little concerned about the time the community has to look at this proposal. It was only out on the website today (Oct. 24),” said patron Cindy Stoeckler, of Kooskia. “The community has not had a chance to truly go over this and ask informed questions. I think this process is being sped along too fast for the community to be aware of what’s going on.”

Stoeckler had several questions including the average income of households in each newly proposed district, the sustainability of the Clearwater Valley district in the absence of a levy and if there would be an academic benefit to students in deconsolidation.

Patron Rossella Pogue, of Kooskia, asked specifically what the cost to educate each student in Kooskia would be. She was referred to 2023-24 numbers that showed the cost per CV student, which was about $16,000, while Grangeville was about $13,000. This was a year when there was not a levy, so the numbers reflect what the state paid and any money the school district used from forest funds, as well as COVID-19 funds.

“It’s very difficult to determine what the cost would be (for a new district) because there is a formula that takes in average daily attendance,” and adds in other variables before making a “support unit,” explained comptroller Carly Behler.

“I’m here to speak in 100% favor of deconsolidation; I’ve thought we needed to deconsolidate the school district for more than 30 years,” said patron Andrew Lane, of Grangeville.

Patron Andrea Solberg, of Grangeville, also spoke in favor of deconsolidation.

“Communities support what is theirs,” Solberg emphasized. “As Thomas Jefferson said, ‘Government closest to the people governs best.’ ”

Patron Mary Schmidt, of Grangeville, spoke out about how she worked with a committee of people to help support Riggins in forming their own district.

“Probably the most important (reason for deconsolidation) is more community ownership in determining the educational system that the community wants to provide and support,” Schmidt said.

Idaho County Commissioner Ted Lindsley, who owns property both in Elk City and Grangeville, stated he is fine with deconsolidation; however, he feels there needs to be better data gathered before deciding to place Elk City with Kooskia. He said though the district survey showed Elk City residents would choose Kooskia over Grangeville, he gathered approximately 100 signatures that stated the opposite.

“A big concern is, unless you guys can write something in there (the plan), is that if Elk City goes with CV and they don’t pass a levy, the first thing they will do is close Elk City School down,” he said. “(Elk City) has got to have a school, or it dies. The economy would go to hell. It would die.”

The draft plan does provide for Elk City students to be able to choose where they want to go to school at any time they are not attending school in Elk City; they are eligible to attend either CV or Grangeville at any time.

Open enrollment in Idaho allows a student to apply to any school they wish to attend. If programs are full in specific areas, they may not be admitted. However, the draft deconsolidation plan allows for Elk City students to attend either of the proposed new districts — Clearwater Valley School District No. 245 or Grangeville School District No. 246 — at any time, no matter if a program is deemed full.

The entire plan, as well as maps of the newly proposed district is available at sd244.org.

— Lorie Palmer, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday