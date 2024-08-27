Sections
Local NewsOctober 26, 2024

New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex

Developers seeking permits for several buildings on 23 vacant acres near Village Center Cinemas

Elaine Williams
Construction vehicles is pictured Wednesday off Nez Perce Drive in Lewiston.
Construction vehicles is pictured Wednesday off Nez Perce Drive in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Developers want to build a complex of apartments and townhouses just north of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston.

Eastridge LLC is seeking building permits for five three-story buildings, each with 24 apartments, as well as five two-story townhouses, a clubhouse and four garages, said Dawn Ortiz, community development office supervisor for the city of Lewiston.

The housing would be constructed on 23 vacant acres south of Nez Perce Drive and east of Juniper Drive near Village Center Cinemas, she said.

The principal office of Eastridge LLC is in Spokane, according to documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State office.

The apartments would have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and the single-family townhouses would have two bedrooms, Ortiz said.

One of the entrances to the complex would be off Juniper Drive north of SEL, she said.

The 3,927-square-foot clubhouse would have a great room, exercise room, golf simulator, and a covered patio and barbecue area, Ortiz said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

An additional five apartment buildings are in the plans for the development, but the city doesn’t have a building permit application for them at this time, she said.

No zoning changes would be required for the proposed housing, Ortiz said.

The proposal for the addition of the residences comes at a time when more housing options are needed, Idaho Department of Labor economist in Lewiston Lisa Grigg said in an email.

Median sale prices of existing single-family homes in Nez Perce County have increased by more than $100,000 over the last 3½ years from $265,000 in 2020 to $373,000 in September, said Grigg, citing statistics from the Intermountain Multiple Listing Service.

“This quick run up in prices is pricing out many local residents,” she said. “Although wages are increasing, house prices have increased at a significantly faster pace.”

Grigg has heard of multiple employers in the past few years who said they identified a good candidate for open positions, then lost the hire when the individual couldn’t secure housing in a timely fashion that suited their needs at an affordable price point.

“You simply can’t expect someone to take on employment if their other needs aren’t being met such as housing, education, recreation, community involvement and overall lifestyle,” she said.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

