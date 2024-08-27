New apartments possible near Schweitzer complex

Developers want to build a complex of apartments and townhouses just north of Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories in Lewiston.

Eastridge LLC is seeking building permits for five three-story buildings, each with 24 apartments, as well as five two-story townhouses, a clubhouse and four garages, said Dawn Ortiz, community development office supervisor for the city of Lewiston.

The housing would be constructed on 23 vacant acres south of Nez Perce Drive and east of Juniper Drive near Village Center Cinemas, she said.

The principal office of Eastridge LLC is in Spokane, according to documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State office.

The apartments would have a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and the single-family townhouses would have two bedrooms, Ortiz said.

One of the entrances to the complex would be off Juniper Drive north of SEL, she said.

The 3,927-square-foot clubhouse would have a great room, exercise room, golf simulator, and a covered patio and barbecue area, Ortiz said.