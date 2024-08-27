New jail nearing its debut

After years in the making, Asotin County officials are confident the new jail will be open for business this spring.

The building along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights is a busy site as crews tackle the remaining items on the to-do list. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours for the public are anticipated for late April.

Although the project has suffered its fair share of setbacks — such as a pandemic, finalizing a location, equipment and weather delays — the jail is finally nearing its debut. It may not look super fancy on the outside, but the interior will have significant upgrades from the current jail in Clarkston, officials said Thursday.

“It’s going to be outstanding compared to what we have,” said Sheriff John Hildebrand. “I think it will give our staff and inmates an entirely new-and-improved atmosphere.”

Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group, of Lewiston, is overseeing the project, along with Florida architects Clemons Rutherford and Associates. Clarkston architect Jerry Brotnov is providing “boots-on-the-ground” input as a consultant.

“This is definitely the right type of project for Asotin County,” Brotnov said. “It’s economical, the right fit and a good value.”

Roger Spaulding, KLK project superintendent, said this is the first jail he’s helped build. The security features are impressive, and the building checks all of the boxes for a safe environment.

“It’s definitely been a challenging project, but it’s coming together quite well,” Spaulding said, as hammers pounded in the background.

Law enforcement and elected officials have talked about replacing the old county jail for years. The current facility, which is connected to the Clarkston Police Department headquarters, was constructed in the 1980s, and lacks adequate bed space, technology, safety features and room for expansion.

Once it’s closed, the city of Clarkston will determine future uses for the former jail, such as offices for city officials.

The new jail is about 5 miles from the Asotin County Courthouse in Asotin, and won’t be as handy for Clarkston police. Instead of staying inside city limits, officers will have to drive to the Heights for each arrest and booking.

The city of Clarkston had an opportunity to allow the county to build the new jail closer to downtown and areas where many arrests take place. Prior to being shot down by city officials, the proposed jail site near 14th and Fair streets was a hot topic of discussion at town hall meetings.

That’s all in the past, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said when asked to rehash the jail’s timeline. The county is focused on looking forward and having a state-of-the-art justice complex that will serve the community for many decades, he said.

To boost operational funding, Asotin County will charge outside agencies to house prisoners at the jail. The state Department of Corrections and nearby jurisdictions without jails, such as Garfield County, will be able to transport inmates to the Clarkston Heights complex for a set fee.