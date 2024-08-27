New jail nearing its debut

After years in the making, Asotin County officials are confident the new jail will be open for business this spring.
The building along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights is a busy site as crews tackle the remaining items on the to-do list. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and tours for the public are anticipated for late April.
Although the project has suffered its fair share of setbacks — such as a pandemic, finalizing a location, equipment and weather delays — the jail is finally nearing its debut. It may not look super fancy on the outside, but the interior will have significant upgrades from the current jail in Clarkston, officials said Thursday.
“It’s going to be outstanding compared to what we have,” said Sheriff John Hildebrand. “I think it will give our staff and inmates an entirely new-and-improved atmosphere.”
Kenaston-Leone & Keeble Group, of Lewiston, is overseeing the project, along with Florida architects Clemons Rutherford and Associates. Clarkston architect Jerry Brotnov is providing “boots-on-the-ground” input as a consultant.
“This is definitely the right type of project for Asotin County,” Brotnov said. “It’s economical, the right fit and a good value.”
Roger Spaulding, KLK project superintendent, said this is the first jail he’s helped build. The security features are impressive, and the building checks all of the boxes for a safe environment.
“It’s definitely been a challenging project, but it’s coming together quite well,” Spaulding said, as hammers pounded in the background.
Law enforcement and elected officials have talked about replacing the old county jail for years. The current facility, which is connected to the Clarkston Police Department headquarters, was constructed in the 1980s, and lacks adequate bed space, technology, safety features and room for expansion.
Once it’s closed, the city of Clarkston will determine future uses for the former jail, such as offices for city officials.
The new jail is about 5 miles from the Asotin County Courthouse in Asotin, and won’t be as handy for Clarkston police. Instead of staying inside city limits, officers will have to drive to the Heights for each arrest and booking.
The city of Clarkston had an opportunity to allow the county to build the new jail closer to downtown and areas where many arrests take place. Prior to being shot down by city officials, the proposed jail site near 14th and Fair streets was a hot topic of discussion at town hall meetings.
That’s all in the past, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said when asked to rehash the jail’s timeline. The county is focused on looking forward and having a state-of-the-art justice complex that will serve the community for many decades, he said.
To boost operational funding, Asotin County will charge outside agencies to house prisoners at the jail. The state Department of Corrections and nearby jurisdictions without jails, such as Garfield County, will be able to transport inmates to the Clarkston Heights complex for a set fee.
However, the bulk of funding is being provided by shoppers in Clarkston and unincorporated areas of Asotin County.
In 2019, voters approved a public safety sales tax to help pay for the new justice complex, which wound up on county-owned land across the road from the Asotin County Regional Landfill. As a result of the successful ballot measure, the county has a $13.7 million bond to build and maintain the jail, and the payments are funded through the dedicated sales tax.
Those payments amounted to $624,000 in 2023, and the public safety sales tax brought in about $1.5 million. Whitman said the final tally on the jail is now closer to $20 million, but the public won’t be on the hook for more money through tax hikes.
The designated sales tax is bringing in enough money to cover the operating costs and change orders, which included a full-service kitchen and more steel cells, Whitman said.
“Getting that kitchen and extra beds was a no-brainer,” Whitman said. “We’re looking at the future.”
Hilderbrand and his undersheriff, Jody Brown, are pleased with the way the new jail design has morphed. The expansion component is huge, the sheriff said, and will allow the county to address any overcrowding concerns on the horizon. Capacity can go from 144 to 256 without tearing up the floor plan and starting over.
“We’re doing the best we can now so we don’t have to deal with problems later,” Brown added.
The commercial kitchen is a major asset because inmates will receive fresh meals, and there’s ample space for the cooks, manager and supplies. In addition, a heavy-duty laundry room, vacuum-sealed bags for inmate property, and offices for jail administrators are welcome additions, Brown said.
A large programming room will be used for church services, classes and video arraignments. “It’s really nice to have this space,” Brown said.
Another area offers privacy for attorney-client conservations, and a large room for employees will allow for training, briefing sessions and breaks away from the commotion and noise of daily jail activities. There are also desks for deputies and officers to fill out reports.
On the upper level of the building, the staff will have a clear view of the cells, dorm-style housing units and day rooms, Hildebrand said. A window that looks out to the recreational area will help jailers keep their eyes on anything happening outside.
Skylights inside the building offer lots of natural light, and the tranquil blue paint on the walls make the jail less dreary, Brown said. “The color was chosen by the architects for its calming and soothing effect.”
Hilderbrand and Brown said community support for the project is greatly appreciated. They hope to involve residents in some of the finishing touches, such as painting motivational graphics inside the facility.
“We’re looking forward to getting this open and serving the community,” Hildebrand said. “I’m hoping lots of people turn out for the tours before we open and the ribbon cutting. We enjoy showing this off.”
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.