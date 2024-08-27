Sections
Local NewsDecember 31, 2024

Nez Perce-Clearwater forest hires boss

Jon Word has been hired as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Provided photo

KAMIAH — Jon Word has been hired as the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests Supervisor after Cheryl Probert’s retirement.

Word will start Jan. 13 and has 25 years of experience in natural resource management. Word completed a detail as the deputy director of renewable resources in the Rocky Mountain Region. He also served in the Forest Service’s Washington Office, Natural Resources Program with Risk Reduction Solutions/Timber Transit Team addressing transportation issues of hazardous fuels. Before working in the Washington Office, Word was a legislative affairs specialist in the Southwestern Region, according to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service.

Word will be moving to the area with his wife Chelsie and his children, Oliver and Evelyn. In his spare time he enjoys being outdoors and cooking for family and friends. According to the news release, Word is looking forward to building relationships and working with tribes, state, communities and stakeholders of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

Regional Forester Leanne Marten said in the news release that the northern region is excited for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, tribes, stakeholders and partners as Word takes on his new assignment.

“(Word’s) strong resource background and commitment to collaboration is a great fit,” Marten said in the news release. “We look forward to (Word’s) arrival; and his future success.”

Probert retired after leading the Nez-Perce Clearwater National Forests. Molly Ryan and Heath Perrine also served as acting forest supervisors during 2024.

