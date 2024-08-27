Nez Perce County cases move to District of Idaho

Two criminal cases in Nez Perce County have moved to the federal level after receiving indictments.

Eric S. Taylor was indicted Tuesday in the District of Idaho for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, a felony. The penalty for the charge is 20 years to life in prison, at least three years of supervised release as well as a $1 million fine.

The indictment alleges Taylor distributed a substance that contained fentanyl that resulted in the death of Samantha G. Russell. He was indicted by a grand jury in Nez Perce County in April 2023 on charges of involuntary manslaughter and delivering fentanyl, a controlled substance, both felonies.

Taylor pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and possession of fentanyl just before his trial was scheduled to take place. Before Taylor was sentenced, his public defender Lawrence Moran found that one of the witnesses who was set to testify at trial made a deal with Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith to have charges against her dismissed as well as have considerations made for some of her family members. Moran filed a motion to dismiss the case with prejudice or reopen discovery, which is the process for attorneys to share evidence in a case that will be used at trial. Smith said the information was impeachment evidence, which is evidence used to discredit a witness’s testimony, and it doesn’t need to be disclosed before trial.