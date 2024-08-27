Sections
Local NewsJanuary 9, 2025

Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency

Prosecutor ‘severely disappointed’ in Gov. Inslee’s decision

Kerri Sandaine
story image illustation

A former Clarkston woman convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme in 1989 has been pardoned by Gov. Jay Inslee, despite objections from the Asotin County prosecutor as well as state clemency and pardons board.

At a hearing conducted last fall, the board voted 4-1 to deny Susan Kroll’s clemency. She was found guilty of the contract murder of her husband, Victor Kroll, who was killed May 17, 1989, in his backyard workshop.

Inslee, who did not seek reelection, instead opted to let Kroll off the hook.

“Governor Inslee takes his clemency and pardon power very seriously and uses it rarely only after careful and thorough consideration,” said Kathryn Leathers, general counsel. “He has placed his faith in Ms. Kroll that she will dedicate (herself) to living an exemplary life and remaining trouble free.”

Leathers’ comments were included in a Jan. 7 letter that was sent from the governor’s office in Olympia to Asotin County Superior Court, the prosecutor and other officials.

After receiving the notification, Asotin County Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said he’s “severely disappointed” in the governor’s decision to grant Kroll’s pardon. “As a prosecutor, you work really hard for justice, so this is really frustrating.”

When making its recommendation, the pardons board considers the impact of the crime on the victims, survivors of victims, witnesses to the crime and the community. The governor is not bound to follow the recommendation or take any action on the petition.

Kroll, who was 32 at the time of the murder, was convicted of hiring two young men, Kyle Johnson and James A. DeMean, to kill her husband. She was sentenced to life in prison without parole for first-degree aggravated murder.

DeMean was sentenced to 14 years and 10 months at the age of 18. He served his time after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in exchange for his testimony against Kroll.

Last year, the board determined the man who stabbed Kroll in the neck should be pardoned and set free. Johnson, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the Kroll case, was sentenced to 65 years in prison in 1990 at the age of 21.

However, the same board voted against allowing Kroll to leave confinement. The former Clarkston resident, who is now in her mid- to-late 60s, was convicted of offering Johnson and Demean $5,000 for killing her husband.

According to previous news reports, the killing was exceptionally grisly. Kroll’s husband was stabbed, his jaw was broken with a crowbar, and his throat was cut.

Because of Inslee’s recent pardon, Kroll and Johnson will be out of custody this year, and Victor Kroll’s family will be notified.

“By granting this extremely rare relief, the governor’s office encourages Ms. Kroll to realize her aspirations and to never again commit a crime,” Leathers said.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

