Old Asotin County murder-for-hire case defendant granted clemency

A former Clarkston woman convicted in a murder-for-hire scheme in 1989 has been pardoned by Gov. Jay Inslee, despite objections from the Asotin County prosecutor as well as state clemency and pardons board.

At a hearing conducted last fall, the board voted 4-1 to deny Susan Kroll’s clemency. She was found guilty of the contract murder of her husband, Victor Kroll, who was killed May 17, 1989, in his backyard workshop.

Inslee, who did not seek reelection, instead opted to let Kroll off the hook.

“Governor Inslee takes his clemency and pardon power very seriously and uses it rarely only after careful and thorough consideration,” said Kathryn Leathers, general counsel. “He has placed his faith in Ms. Kroll that she will dedicate (herself) to living an exemplary life and remaining trouble free.”

Leathers’ comments were included in a Jan. 7 letter that was sent from the governor’s office in Olympia to Asotin County Superior Court, the prosecutor and other officials.

After receiving the notification, Asotin County Prosecutor Curt Liedkie said he’s “severely disappointed” in the governor’s decision to grant Kroll’s pardon. “As a prosecutor, you work really hard for justice, so this is really frustrating.”

When making its recommendation, the pardons board considers the impact of the crime on the victims, survivors of victims, witnesses to the crime and the community. The governor is not bound to follow the recommendation or take any action on the petition.