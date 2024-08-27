Orchards Elementary recognized for learning communities

Orchards Elementary, of Lewiston, was recognized for implementing professional learning communities at work, the first and only school in the state to receive the honor.

According to a news release from the Lewiston School District, the school was recognized by Solution Tree, a professional development company that publishes educational material for K-12 educators.

Professional learning communities are schools and districts where educators are focused on learning, building a collaborative culture and creating a results orientation to improve learning for students and the adults who work with them.