Local NewsOctober 2, 2024
Orchards Elementary recognized for learning communities

Orchards Elementary, of Lewiston, was recognized for implementing professional learning communities at work, the first and only school in the state to receive the honor.

According to a news release from the Lewiston School District, the school was recognized by Solution Tree, a professional development company that publishes educational material for K-12 educators.

Professional learning communities are schools and districts where educators are focused on learning, building a collaborative culture and creating a results orientation to improve learning for students and the adults who work with them.

Orchards Elementary Principal Jennifer Gomez said in the news release that the district has been using the process for the past four years.

“I am honored to receive this recognition on behalf of Orchards Elementary,” Gomez said in the news release. “This is the result of staff, students, and parents working together to inspire students to achieve at high levels.”

Schools are recognized on criteria such as including a demonstration of a commitment to the professional learning center concepts, implementation for three years and evidence of improved student learning.

The school also must explain its practices, structure and culture and submit an application for review once measurable results can be seen, according to the news release.

