Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault

A 26-year-old man was charged with sexual penetration after allegedly holding a woman down in a bathroom.

Lewiston police responded at 5:46 p.m. Friday on Country Club Drive for a report of a sexual assault. The victim talked with police who reported that Koen D. Valdez, of Post Falls, was staying at the home. Valdez allegedly asked the victim to take a shower with him. She told him no, but agreed to go to the bathroom to wash his back, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Once the victim was in the bathroom, Valdez allegedly shut the door to the bathroom and grabbed her throat, hitting her head on the faucet. The victim then told police that Valdez allegedly pinned her legs to the ground and had her head in the shower. Valdez then allegedly touched her genital area and the victim reported she tried to get away, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told police she couldn’t breath during the incident. Police photographed injuries on the victim’s neck, face, side and back. Other witnesses saw the victim run out of the bathroom with ripped clothing, according to the affidavit.

Officers then located Valdez and allegedly observed the smell and odor of alcohol when he was stopped by police in his car. Valdez refused a field sobriety test and a breath sample, but the officer later received a search warrant for a blood sample, according to the affidavit.