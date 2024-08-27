Sections
Local NewsNovember 27, 2024

Post Falls man held on $100,000 for alleged sexual assault

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

A 26-year-old man was charged with sexual penetration after allegedly holding a woman down in a bathroom.

Lewiston police responded at 5:46 p.m. Friday on Country Club Drive for a report of a sexual assault. The victim talked with police who reported that Koen D. Valdez, of Post Falls, was staying at the home. Valdez allegedly asked the victim to take a shower with him. She told him no, but agreed to go to the bathroom to wash his back, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Once the victim was in the bathroom, Valdez allegedly shut the door to the bathroom and grabbed her throat, hitting her head on the faucet. The victim then told police that Valdez allegedly pinned her legs to the ground and had her head in the shower. Valdez then allegedly touched her genital area and the victim reported she tried to get away, according to the affidavit.

The victim also told police she couldn’t breath during the incident. Police photographed injuries on the victim’s neck, face, side and back. Other witnesses saw the victim run out of the bathroom with ripped clothing, according to the affidavit.

Officers then located Valdez and allegedly observed the smell and odor of alcohol when he was stopped by police in his car. Valdez refused a field sobriety test and a breath sample, but the officer later received a search warrant for a blood sample, according to the affidavit.

Valdez was later charged with forcible penetration with a foreign object and DUI, both felonies.

The maximum penalty for sexual penetration is life in prison as well as a $50,000 fine. The maximum penalty for DUI is 10 years as well as a $5,000 fine.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman requested a $200,000 bond because of the violent nature of the offense that could result in additional charges. Valdez also has other felonies.

Valdez made his first court appearance Monday before Magistrate Judge Victoria Olds at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. Olds ordered a $100,000 bond and the State Public Defender as representation.

His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 2.

