Power outages hit areas around Potlatch-Palouse and Elk City

Approximately 2,100 residents of the Potlatch-Palouse area woke up Monday morning without power, though it was restored by 9:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a power outage in the Elk City area of Idaho County that hit Saturday night was ongoing until at least Monday evening.

The Potlatch-Palouse outage was reported at 4:50 a.m. Monday, according to Avista Utilities spokesperson David Vowels. It was the result of “equipment failure” and Avista crews had it fixed by 9:30 a.m. Customers of both Avista and Clearwater Power were affected by the outage.