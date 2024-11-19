Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 19, 2024

PRH announces Physical Excellence Award winner

story image illustation

PULLMAN — The Pullman Regional Hospital has announced the winner of its Physician Excellence Award.

The hospital announced in a news release Thursday that Emergency Medicine Physician Benjamin Rhoades was selected for the award.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Rhoades has worked in the emergency department for seven years. He’s the treasurer for the Medical Executive Committee, and will become president of the group when he returns from his 2025 deployment with the National Guard. Rhoades is also a member of the hospital’s Pediatrics Committee.

He was nominated by four of his colleagues for the annual honor, and was selected from a pool of eight contestants.

The Physical Excellence Award was created in 2003 to acknowledge outstanding physicians at the hospital and its network of clinics. The award recognizes care providers committed to improving the quality of health care for the community.

Related
Local NewsNov. 19
Records
Local NewsNov. 19
Sundie Woodbury wins wrongful termination case against Housi...
Local NewsNov. 19
Former Clarkston councilor sentenced in DV case
Local NewsNov. 19
Council punts again on United flights
Related
Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today
Local NewsNov. 19
Local hospital hosting annual Grant Award Celebration today
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Local NewsNov. 19
Shed damaged by fire last weekend on Pullman’s Military Hill
Construction begins on affordable housing units
Local NewsNov. 19
Construction begins on affordable housing units
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Local NewsNov. 19
Furniture fire tally rises after a mattress set ablaze on College Hill last weekend
Clarkston committee completes 20-year school facilities plan
Local NewsNov. 19
Clarkston committee completes 20-year school facilities plan
Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life
Local NewsNov. 18
Orofino boy’s persistence saves mom’s life
Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia
Local NewsNov. 18
Pullman boy, 13, dies in Saturday morning crash north of Rosalia
Moscow murders: Still not settled
Local NewsNov. 17
Moscow murders: Still not settled
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy