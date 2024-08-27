Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsDecember 18, 2024

Pro and con statements about two Asotin-Anatone ballot measures are needed for voters’ pamphlet

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

ASOTIN — Pro and con statements about two proposed Asotin-Anatone School District levies are needed by 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the next Special Election Local Voters’ Pamphlet.

Asotin County Auditor Darla McKay said statements for or against two levy propositions have to be written by residents who live within the school district’s boundaries, and turned into her office by the deadline.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The ballot measures are slated for a special Feb. 11 election. According to resolutions approved by the Asotin-Anatone School Board, the first proposition is a replacement levy to fund educational programs and operations. The second measure is for the District’s Capital Projects Fund to support modernization and remodeling of school facilities.

The special election voters’ pamphlet helps inform voters about candidates, ballot measures and election deadlines. It will be available to residents in the Asotin-Anatone School District next month.

More information about the proposed levies is available by calling the school district office at (509) 243-1100. The auditor can be contacted with questions about the voters’ pamphlet through email at dmckay@asotincountywa.gov.

Related
Local NewsDec. 18
Clarkston poised to eliminate city admin job
Local NewsDec. 18
House fire causes smoke plume
Local NewsDec. 18
Proposal for United replacement possible soon
Local NewsDec. 18
Journalist: Christ Church influential among Christian nation...
Related
Pullman council opts against ceasefire resolution
Local NewsDec. 18
Pullman council opts against ceasefire resolution
Motorists asked to avoid Fairview and Meadow streets Tuesday evening after semi crash in Colfax
Local NewsDec. 18
Motorists asked to avoid Fairview and Meadow streets Tuesday evening after semi crash in Colfax
Electors cast their ballots for President-elect Trump
Local NewsDec. 18
Electors cast their ballots for President-elect Trump
Send the Tribune your letters to Santa
Local NewsDec. 18
Send the Tribune your letters to Santa
Vehicle hits power pole, knocks it over in Lewiston Orchards
Local NewsDec. 18
Vehicle hits power pole, knocks it over in Lewiston Orchards
Idaho’s median income growth tops nation
Local NewsDec. 18
Idaho’s median income growth tops nation
UPDATED AT 2:43 P.M.: House fire on Normal Hill causes giant plume of smoke; no injuries reported (WITH VIDEO)
Local NewsDec. 17
UPDATED AT 2:43 P.M.: House fire on Normal Hill causes giant plume of smoke; no injuries reported (WITH VIDEO)
Vehicle hits power pole, knocks it over in Lewiston Orchards on Monday night
Local NewsDec. 17
Vehicle hits power pole, knocks it over in Lewiston Orchards on Monday night
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy