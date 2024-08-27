The ballot measures are slated for a special Feb. 11 election. According to resolutions approved by the Asotin-Anatone School Board, the first proposition is a replacement levy to fund educational programs and operations. The second measure is for the District’s Capital Projects Fund to support modernization and remodeling of school facilities.

The special election voters’ pamphlet helps inform voters about candidates, ballot measures and election deadlines. It will be available to residents in the Asotin-Anatone School District next month.

More information about the proposed levies is available by calling the school district office at (509) 243-1100. The auditor can be contacted with questions about the voters’ pamphlet through email at dmckay@asotincountywa.gov.