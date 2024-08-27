Public invited to look at Pullman’s new downtown

Since April, Main Street has been closed while construction crews upgrade downtown’s utilities, streets, sidewalks and more. Barriers closing the roadway to traffic came down this morning, and Project Downtown is expected to be fully complete by Nov. 22.

Later in the evening, KZUU Radio will host its Main Street Music Festival from 5-10 p.m. downtown. The festival includes live music and a “Cement Mixer Pub Crawl” to local bars and breweries.

The event is sponsored by the Pullman Civic Trust, Downtown Pullman Association and Pullman Chamber of Commerce. More information is available at pullmancivictrust.org.